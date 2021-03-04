The developer of the Skipjack wind farm, proposed for construction 19.5 miles off the coast Delaware, has announced that it now plans to have the wind farm up and running by the end of 2026.
That moves back by several years the date the company planned to have the 120-megawatt wind farm operational. Originally, construction was expected to be competed in 2022; the date was later moved to 2023.
The latest statement from Ørsted, dated Feb. 26, indicates that the company has not yet found a location on which to bring power lines ashore from the wind turbines, which will be located off the southern Delaware coast, near Ocean City, Md., and is being permitted through the State of Maryland and federal agencies.
When the project was first announced in 2019, a non-binding memorandum-of-understanding had been signed with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control to locate a substation on bayside lands of the Fenwick Island State Park.
Some residents and Fenwick Island town officials spoke out against the location of the substation at the park, even though Ørsted had promised major upgrades to the park as part of the project.
In July 2020, Ørsted withdrew its plans to locate the project at the park, citing concerns about potential disturbance of wetlands there. In August 2020, the Maryland Public Service Commission approved plans to change the size of the turbines from 8 megawatts to 12 megawatts, which increased the size of the turbines but meant that fewer of them would be required to produce the same amount of electricity.
Ørsted had announced in April 2020 that the completion of the Skipjack project would be delayed until the end of 2023, due to issues with the federal regulatory process.
In conjunction with the latest announcement, Brady Walker, Ørsted’s Mid-Atlantic Market manager, said, “We are fully committed to developing the Skipjack Wind Farm and delivering the clean energy and jobs it will create.
“Part of the reason for changing the timeline was the project’s continued evaluation of sites for landfall and interconnection,” Walker said. “Ørsted is using the additional time created to further investigate, evaluate and optimize critical components of the project like cable landfall and interconnection.”
Walker said, “Ørsted takes this process seriously and looks forward to presenting options by the end of June and receiving feedback directly from communities and stakeholders.”