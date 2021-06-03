Fenwick Island homeowners are voicing opposition to allowing shuttle services to operate in the town, following a request from an area business to provide such a service.
In April, the town’s Charter & Ordinance Committee tabled the request, but meanwhile some homeowners have posted signs in their yards protesting what they term a “booze bus.”
Charter & Ordinance Committee Chairman Bill Weistling said the proposed clarification of the town code’s ban on shuttles and “low-speed vehicles” in the town has been referred to the town solicitor for input. He defended the committee’s work, saying it “considers the pros and cons of any proposal fairly.”
Weistling added that he had asked Police Chief John Devlin whether there had been any complaints to the department regarding shuttles and that Devlin had said he had not received any.
During the Friday, May 28, council meeting, held virtually, homeowner Janice Bortner asked the council “How will the shuttles benefit the residents of Fenwick Island?” Bortner cited concerns over the potential environmental impact of shuttles on the town and referenced whether traffic studies had been done regarding the potential shuttles.
Council Member Bernie Merritt said he felt recent communications from the Fenwick Island Society of Homeowners (FISH) are “a platform now to beat up the council. I would ask the members [of FISH] to stand up and make the leadership accountable,” he said of the group.
Merritt noted that, although he has been a member of FISH for “decades,” he has not been receiving the organization’s newsletter recently. He said he believes the recent opposition to the shuttle proposal represents “a small coterie” of FISH membership “voicing their opposition to what the [Charter & Ordinance Committee] is doing.”
Mayor Eugene Langan addressed FISH’s stated concerns by saying that he had “never heard about shuttle buses bringing people from out of town,” to which Bortner responded, “You don’t think they’re coming from developments off of [Route] 54?”
“No,” Langan replied.
Also at the May 28 meeting, Tim Collins, chairman of Fenwick Island’s business committee, presented the council with a proposal to provide funding for an advertisement that would promote local businesses and town activities. Collins said the project is something “not only the merchants, but also the Town, can be proud of.”
Council Member Mike Houser called the project a “no brainer,” commenting that after a year under the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, “the businesses and the sponsors need this support.”
Council Member Vicki Carmean, however, said she has “concerns about making this a regular thing. I don’t think the Town should be funding a business on a regular basis,” she said. “Some of those businesses [in the ad] aren’t even in the town,” she said, adding that Town funds that would be used for such an advertisement were “originally set up for non-profits.”
The request for $500 to help fund the project was approved 6-1, with Carmean’s the only dissenting vote.
The council also approved at the meeting spending $6,000 for a seasonal clerk to help the administrative staff with items such as bonfire permits, traffic fines and parking permits.
It was announced during the council meeting that June 23 at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for filing as a candidate in Fenwick Island’s 2021 town council election. The seats up for election this year are those currently held by Langan, Vice-Mayor Richard Mais, Houser and Weistling. The election is scheduled for the first Saturday in August.
In a related move, the council approved the expenditure of $2,000 for a secure absentee ballot box for town elections. The box will be placed near the police department and will be monitored by security cameras.