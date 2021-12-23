Pat Schuchman’s husband described her first week on the job as a “baptism by fire” and he wasn’t far off. There was no fire, but there was a pandemic. Then came the flood.
Schuchman was named Fenwick Island Town Manager in October. Three days later, an outbreak of COVID-19 hit the town’s police force, forcing four members of its seven-person force to quarantine for two weeks.
In the interim, Schuchman said, the town hall closed for two days as “we had to shut (town hall) down for two days. We had to have a crew come in and sanitize all three buildings. And then once they were ready to come back to work, we had the bay side flooding,” caused by a major rainstorm, which necessitated several days of debris removal from town streets.
“That first week, it was a challenge,” she said in a recent interview. “But we got through it.”
Schuchman, 64, had an advantage that set her apart from anyone else who might have stepped into the job in the midst of all that — she had been working for the town, mostly as its building official, for almost a quarter of a century.
In her capacity as building official, Schuchman became “very well-versed in the town code, the town charter. For 20 years, I’ve been helping to develop the amendments that have been approved” during that time, she said.
“I’ve taken a lot of FEMA-related courses as far as flood plain management,” she said, adding that during her time in her previous job the town, with FEMA backing, has overseen the elevation of 16 homes in an effort to prevent future flood damage.
“These are houses that have a history of flooding, or sit so low they’re vulnerable to flooding. If they sit at least a foot below what the minimum requirement is, they could be eligible” for FEMA flood mitigation funding, Schuchman said.
She has also overseen the construction — or reconstruction — of 200 homes in the resort town. “Back in 2008, before the bottom fell out, we were averaging 20 houses a year for a couple of years. Right now, we have 24 files open for new construction,” she said.
Schuchman said it saddens her to see the disappearance of the small, original cottages that dotted the beachfront in Fenwick Island’s early days. “The small cottages are fewer and farther between,” she said, while noting that about 15 of the old cottages have been elevated as well as renovated in recent years.
The town’s commercial district is thriving, despite the challenges of operating in a resort area during a pandemic, she said. “We have a nice variety of shops, businesses, boutique type of businesses. More so than we’ve had in the past. There were times, through some of the lean years, that there were a lot of vacant store fronts. For the last two or three years, we are now fully occupied,” with the notable exception of the former Dairy Queen, which she said is slated to become a taco shop in the coming months.
One change Schuchman said she has noted in her years with the town is a shift away from local families owning many of the homes. Now, she said, “you’re seeing people who are buying these properties and building some fantastic houses, that are from New York or New Jersey, Montgomery County (Maryland), Virginia…it’s just not so much local families any more. This year, we’re seeing a lot of homes being bought by people from Baltimore, and that never was the case before…it’s like they’ve suddenly discovered Fenwick Island.”
Of the homes currently under construction, about six are on the ocean side, which she said “is pretty much built out. I’ve never seen bayside property sell the way they’ve sold recently,” Schuchman said. “Even the lots that are a little unusually shaped…they’ve sold, and now there’s houses on them.”
Schuchman said the town’s long-awaited dredging project is a major focus for her and the Town Council. “They’re working very diligently on that,” despite challenges, including finding a spot on which to deposit the material that is to be removed in order to ensure safe entry from Fenwick’s canals to the Assawoman and Little Assawoman bays.
She said she sympathizes with homeowners frustrated by the buildup of silt in the area. “They have this huge investment; they bought in this town either for the ocean or for the bay and if they want to put a boat outside their property, they should have access to the bay.”
A personal priority for Schuchman, which she shares with Mayor Vicki Carmean, is the need for sidewalks in Fenwick Island’s commercial district. “I think it’s very important,” she said. “I’ve seen too many people pushing babies in carriages, on a highway. This is a highway here,” she said emphatically, “and I think sidewalks along the commercial district are just the most important thing, for the safety of pedestrians. I just shake my head,” she said.
Of the bay side flooding, which in addition to being one of the first challenges she faced as Town Manager is a longstanding headache for many property owners, Schuchman said simply “something needs to be done.”
“We have retained AECOM to do a study for us…a ‘resiliency study’. We’ll see what happens with that.
“It’s very near and dear to this Council’s heart to see some kind of relief for these people,” Schuchman said of the bay side flooding issue. “Our council members are also affected by this, because nearly all of them are bay side property owners.”
Schuchman said of her first weeks overseeing the town’s day-to-day operations, with 14-full-time employees year-round and going up to 32 in the summer with the addition of lifeguards, “I think it’s gone pretty smoothly.
“One thing I did right from the start is a weekly staff meeting with the administrative staff, the public works employees and (police Chief John Devlin) and the police clerk. It’s been well-received by my co-workers. We’re able to sit down and discuss where we’re at for the week. This way, we can offer better service to the town and to the Council because we’re able to discuss what we’re doing and everybody’s on the same page.
“I think the overall atmosphere for the employees is much-improved,” Schuchman said. “But, again, we’ve all worked together for a very long time,” she said, adding that she and Devlin started their jobs with Fenwick Island within weeks of each other.
“So as far as me moving into the position of Town Manager, there doesn’t seem to be any animosity or anything there. We’re a team.”