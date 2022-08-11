Two incumbents and one newcomer received top vote totals in Fenwick Island’s town council election on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to final results certified by the Town’s Board of Elections on Monday, Aug. 8.
The winners were William Rymer with 328, Ed Bishop with 327 and Richard Benn with 315. Eric Espinosa received 231 votes and Kimberley Espinosa received 224.
Rymer and Benn are incumbents who had been appointed to fill vacancies following the resignation of two council members — Bernie Merritt and Gardner Bunting — last year following that election.
Mayor Vicki Carmean, the only incumbent left on the council after the election and subsequent resignations last year, opted to retire this year, after 20 years on the council.
“I’m happy to join the team,” said Bishop shortly after the unofficial results were announced on Saturday afternoon. He has been a full-time resident of Fenwick Island since 2020, following retirement from a career as a consulting actuary and managing partner of a Philadelphia-based employee benefit consulting firm.
Rymer currently serves as council treasurer and chairs the Town’s Audit Committee and Dredging Committee.
“I’m very pleased with the turnout,” Rymer said, “and I look forward to continuing to serve the community.” Like Bishop, the former chief financial officer retired to Fenwick Island in 2020.
Benn chairs the Infrastructure Committee and Commercial Planning & Building Committee. Bishop is a member of the town’s Audit Committee. Benn, a retired airline pilot, retired to Fenwick Island in 2018 and currently divides his time between Fenwick Island and Duck Key, Fla. He has owned a home in Fenwick Island since 1999.
“I’m just glad the results came out the way they did,” Benn said. “Now we’ve got a team we can move forward with,” he said. “It’s been a joy working with this council for the past year.”
Kimberley Espinosa said in an email over the weekend, “We thank everyone who voted for us and gave us the opportunity to represent them. Secondly, congratulations to the victors” she said. “Mostly importantly, though, the experience was amazing, as we met so many nice people. We’ve made lifelong friends, and we learned so much about Fenwick, its rich history and the families.”
Eric Espinosa said he felt enthused by the number of votes he and his wife received.
“We created the awareness we wanted,” he said.
The other members of the council, whose terms expire in 2023, are current Vice Mayor Jaqueline Napolitano, Secretary Natalie Magdeburger and Council Member Janice Bortner.
Carmean said on Saturday that the turnout for this year’s election was around 500 voters, out of 800 registered voters, well below the number who voted in last year’s election, when she said 80 percent of the registered voters cast their votes in the council election.
“The issues maybe weren’t as intense this time,” she said. “I feel good that they’ve given this group the mandate to move forward.”
The council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, to reorganize. Since Carmean is retiring, there will be a new mayor following Monday’s meeting, which is open to the public and will be available via livestream by following the link on the Town’s website at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.