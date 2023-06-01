In the weeks since the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to not renew the contract of the town’s police chief, John Devlin, the relationship between the chief and town officials has caused considerable tension in the town, with both the chief and some residents attacking the mayor and council through social media and the chief making accusations of improper actions by the mayor.
According to statements last month from Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, the vote regarding Devlin’s contract was taken during an executive session before the Friday, April 28, town council meeting. Executive sessions are closed to the public — items discussed can include sensitive topics, such as personnel issues and pending litigation.
Devlin was informed on May 1 of the council’s decision not to renew the contract. Contract stipulations and employment law allow the Town to decide not to renew the chief’s contract without requiring a stated reason.
Devlin’s allegation that Magdeburger had improperly accessed the police department after-hours in April came to light during the council’s regular monthly meeting on Friday, May 26, during the public participation portion of the council meeting, when several residents referenced an alleged “security breach.”
Neither Magdeburger nor any other town officials addressed the comments or the allegations before the meeting ended. But after the meeting, Devlin spoke to the press and members of the public, offering information on the alleged unauthorized entry into the police department.
He alleged that Magdeburger had entered the police station around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, when he was in Florida at a law-enforcement conference. He said he was not sure whether she used a key or a security code to enter the building, which is adjacent to the town hall. Two officers — both working an overnight shift — were in the station at the time, eating lunch, according to Devlin.
“They’re allowed in, but they have to ask for it,” Devlin said when asked about protocols for town officials entering the police station after regular business hours. “She breached the door and came in on her own,” he said.
“It’s standard among all Delaware [law enforcement] agencies that we have to secure our buildings,” Devlin said, “in order to run our computers, our terminals — in order to secure criminal histories… that’s why someone has to ask for it,” he said.
“She claims she wanted a schedule that she was emailed at five o’clock that afternoon,” Devlin said.
Following Magdeburger’s visit to the station, Devlin said on Friday, he authorized a security officer from the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System (DELJIS) to change the security code for entry into the police station.
Devlin gave members of the media and the public copies of a letter, dated May 10, from Spencer Price, DELJIS director. The letter, which does not bear Price’s signature but bears the header “Memorandum” and the subject “Reported Physical Security Concern,” says the memo, addressed to Devlin, “is in response to your recent concerns of a possible security incident at the Fenwick Island Police Department” on April 23.
“It is the Agency’s responsibility and obligation” the letter states, “to implement the necessary measures to ensure their compliance with these policies,” as well as applicable state and federal laws governing criminal justice and criminal history information.
The agency’s policy, the letter said, “includes escorting any visitors or unauthorized users and monitoring activity in physically secure locations,” except areas deemed open to the public, “at all times.”
Devlin said the issue had also been referred to the state Attorney General’s Office, and that he had not had any contact with anyone from that office, nor had he received any more contact from DELJIS officials.
After the council meeting and Devlin’s comments on Friday, Magdeburger again declined to comment directly on the allegations. Magdeburger later said that Town policy prevents officials from addressing questions that are asked by the public during the council meetings. When resident Faye Horner had asked for information on the “breach of security” mentioned by others during public comments, Magdeburger replied, “This is not a question-and-answer where I’m allowed to comment.”
The chief was not able to comment during the meeting either, as there was no “police report” item on the May 26 agenda, nor was Devlin permitted to speak during the public comment segment of the meeting. Magdeburger announced at the start of that segment that, as outlined in the town code, only residents and licensed business owners are permitted to speak during that part of the meeting.
All other departmental reports were foregone at the May 26 meeting to allow the Town’s Memorial Day observance, held directly after the council meeting, to begin on time.
“This is a personnel matter,” Magdeburger said when questioned by the Coastal Point following the Memorial Day observance. “It’s unfortunate that only one side of the narrative is being told.”
Magdeburger, an attorney, cautioned the Coastal Point about quoting Devlin.
“You should be very careful, because it’s not necessarily accurate,” she said. “In fact, I don’t even think it’s accurate, and I don’t even know what’s being told.
“At the end of the day, it’s very unfortunate,” Magdeburger said. “But out of courtesy to him, and out of courtesy to the Town and the Town’s position, I’m not going to comment on it at this time.”
In her only comment directly related to the allegation, Magdeburger said that, by the town charter, the town council oversees the police department “and through that … the mayor, because the mayor is in charge of all personnel,” she said.
Town denies allegations
On Tuesday, Fenwick Island Town Manager Patricia Schuchman issued a statement to the Coastal Point, saying, “These allegations are recklessly false, misleading and inflammatory. … For years, members of Town Council and Town staff have had access to the Town’s police building through the use of a security door code. Chief Devlin had personally provided the Mayor with the security door code to gain access to the building and had shown her how to use it.
“On April 23, 2023, the Mayor visited the police building, on her way home from being out of town, to obtain a copy of the police schedule so she could plan ride-alongs with officers the following week. Because police cars were parked in front of the building, it was evident that officers were in the building. The Mayor used the door code given to her by Chief Devlin to enter the outer door to the police building, and an officer in the interior of the police building (where the squad area and computer equipment is located) opened the interior door. A second officer was also present in the building.
“The Mayor was, at all times, escorted by officers while she was in the squad area of the police building. The Mayor did not seek access, nor was she given access, to any information contained in the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System (‘DELJIS’). The Mayor conversed with the officers in the police building, was provided a copy of a police schedule she had requested, and then left.
“The Mayor and the Town Council take security very seriously,” Schuchman said. “The Town Council will request, and will fully cooperate with, a thorough, professional and independent investigation and review of procedures and actual events regarding security at the Town’s police building.”
Devlin characterizes contract
decision as retaliatory
Along with his allegations of a security breach, Devlin said on Friday that he believes the council decision regarding his contract “was retaliation for doing my job.”
“In March, I was praised,” Devlin said, referring to the recognition of his 20 years of service with the Town at the March council meeting. “Two things happened between now and then: this security breach and also I was told that we needed speed traps in Fenwick Island. They wanted me to order my officers to pull cars over at 5 [miles per hour] over the posted speed limit. That’s not proper,” Devlin said.
“People’s speedometers are a little off sometimes,” Devlin said. “If you change your tires, there’s a difference.”
In addition, he said, time his officers would spend in court defending tickets “would go through the roof … and probably all those violations would be thrown out.”
“If speed was a problem,” Devlin said, “why don’t you do like Dewey Beach did and just lower the speed limit?” He added that Fenwick Island has had “no major accidents in years.”
“In a perfect world,” Devlin said, “I’d love to be on the north end, the south end, the side streets, but we don’t have the manpower to do that.”
Several speakers at the May 26 meeting, including former council member William Weistling Jr., expressed support for the chief, who has served the Town for a total of 23 years.
“I think the Town needs to make sure that they’re on solid ground here before they terminate this man’s contract, because if he goes to an attorney, then the attorney’s going to come back to you, and then we’re in another legal issue,” said Tim Collins, a Fenwick Island resident and longtime business owner.
“I think the council members, as well as the mayor, owe the town an explanation” as to the “mechanism” followed in the decision not to renew Devlin’s contract, Collins said.
Online list sparks concerns among citizens
In addition to Devlin’s allegations against Magdeburger, during the public participation portion of the council meeting on Friday, several residents raised the issue of a list of residents and one business entity that had been posted on social media the previous weekend. The list contained about two dozen names, and next to each name was a number.
The heading on the list was “Suggested Changes or Deletions to the Snail Mail List.” After each name was a “reason.” Many of the comments in the “reason” column mentioned alliances to former council members, including Weistling and Mike Houser, as well as being “pro-hotel,” “pro-commercial” or “good buddies with Tingle.” (Mark Tingle is a frequent critic of the current council members.)
“It’s got my name on it,” said resident Bill Mould, who held up a printed copy of the list while speaking at the council meeting. “It’s got my number on it, 386,” Mould said, adding that he has no idea what the number signifies. “Somebody took the time to put people’s names on here. That apparently was after or shortly after the latest election.”
Mould referred to Fenwick Island as “our own little Peyton Place,” adding that “this is serious business. Something is going to happen about this, and it’s going to create another legal problem for the Town,” he said.
Questioned by the Coastal Point about the “list” shortly after it appeared on Facebook, Magdeburger said, “This is not a Town memo, internal or otherwise. It was not circulated between town officials. It is not a Town ‘list,’ and no one has been barred from the Town’s mailing list, nor has there ever been any discussion to do so,” she said.
Magdeburger added that she does not know the identity of “Fenwick D. Towne,” a pseudonym under which the “list” was originally posted. It is unclear whether the person behind the pseudonym originated the list or was posting a list that had been obtained from another source.
“I do know now, after reviewing Fenwick D. Towne’s Facebook postings, he has been very critical of this council, going back to before we were even elected,” Magdeburger said. “I suggest you look at the totality of the anonymous postings of Fenwick D. Towne for further insight,” she added.