Fenwick Island officials are preparing to take possible action against owners of the former Dairy Queen property, which is currently in a state of partial demolition.
Town Manager Patricia Schuchman said at the Friday, April 28, Fenwick Island Town Council meeting that she had shared with the council her “concerns” regarding the property, located at 1007 Coastal Highway.
Schuchman said the roof on the former Dairy Queen building is now partially gone, and that there is “evidence of broken glass” around the property, parts of which are now boarded up.
A building permit had been issued for the property in January 2022, Schuchman said, for interior demolition and roof replacement, but the permit has now been abandoned.
“The condition of the building now is, the front portion building, there’s no roof there. It’s boarded up,” she said. “The original tenant withdrew from his agreement with the owner because of the condition of the building,” Schuchman said.
The Fenwick Island Police Department has received several calls regarding the property, Schuchman told the council. One of the calls referenced a “displaced person staying in the building,” she said.
“There’s water coming from the property,” she added.
Schuchman said renovations were “abandoned” last spring.
“Obviously, there are structural integrity issues,” she said. “It’s hazardous for our police officers, members of the public — in particular, children,” she said.
“We worry that the building, on a bad weather day, could become hazardous. Storms … with wind and heavy rain” could cause debris from the site to become airborne, Schuchman said.
Schuchman said the Balsamo family, which owns the property, had “inquired” about construction of sidewalks in front of the property, but that no permit for sidewalks had been issued there.
“I have serious questions about the integrity of that building,” Schuchman said. “It’s a hazard. I worry about any incident that could cause injury to our public.
“I would like to suggest that it is in violation of Chapter 69, which is nuisance buildings,” she said.
The chapter of the town code addresses structures that have become dilapidated and are unsafe.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger expressed similar concerns about the property.
“I would hate to see one of my officers get injured” while responding to the property, Magdeburger said.
“I’m not prepared to declare it a nuisance. I don’t think I have enough information,” Magdeburger added. “But I do think that we should contact the previous tenant.”
Magdeburger said that the engineers for the previous tenant, Grab & Go Tacos, “thought that there were some concerns,” and that the Town should contact Balsamo Realty to see if those concerns were in fact documented and to see if they have plans to file a building permit in the near future.
Magdeburger suggested placing the issue on the agenda for the May town council meeting.
“I am very concerned that, as we go into the summer season, that that building could become dangerous and create personal injury for someone, or a fatality,” she said.
Town Council Member Richard Benn said he feels the property owner should be contacted “and let him know that it’s not secure.”
“What is there now is woefully inadequate, and I think that has to be addressed immediately,” Benn said, “with some kind of either more permanent fencing, or they’ve got to enclose the building somehow to make it secure.”
He said a chainlink fence around the property “would be my minimum.”
In addition to a letter stating that, Benn said he feels the Town should ask Balsamo if they have any engineering documentation that proves that the building is not unsafe.
“Once we can determine whether the building is safe or not, then we can bring it up at the next meeting,” Benn said. “Then, in the meantime, I think we need to at least put them on notice that the building is not secure and it needs to be secured better immediately,” he said.
“It looks to me like the building could fall in in any one of our storms,” Benn said. “But I’m not an engineer, so I’m not ready to … declare that until we have an engineer that says so,” he said.
Balsamo said on May 3 that his family’s real estate firm has been in talks with Surf Bagel regarding locating a shop on the site, and that plans are being finalized for either a new building or a significantly remodeled building. He said the plans would be submitted for Town approval “very soon.”
He also said he had not heard about either the safety concerns or the reports of someone taking shelter in the building.
“That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” he said, adding that he couldn’t see how anyone could get inside the building because doors and windows are boarded up “and the back door is locked.” Also, “We had no intention of having that property look the way it does,” Balsamo said. “Why didn’t somebody call us up?” with their concerns before bringing the issue up during the recent council meeting, he asked.