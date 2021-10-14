The members of Fenwick Island’s new Residential Viewpoint Committee met for the first time this week and laid out its mission statement, which echoes the emphasis on quality of life and a “quiet resort” atmosphere that was the rallying cry of a group of challengers who swept the Town Council election in August.
Town Council Member Janice Bortner chairs the new committee, which is made up mostly of permanent residents of Fenwick Island who have retired there in recent years. The agenda of the first meeting included a discussion of the group’s mission statement during which members presented their personal goals for the committee.
Committee member Lisa Bishop said she would like to see town beautification as a priority of the committee. “We have to create that excitement, we have to set the standard,” she said, adding that she would like to see an emphasis on involving Fenwick Island’s business community in such efforts.
Committee co-chair Gail Warburton, participating remotely in the meeting, said she sees the committee as a liaison between the residential community and the town council. “It’s important for residents that we are advocates, protecting the quality of life of the residential community,” Warburton said.
“We are a residential community, so it’s important to know what their concerns are,” Bortner agreed.
One of the specific issues the committee wants to address immediately is trash that accumulates and spills over from commercial dumpsters in the town, which Bortner said has a “negative impact” on the residential community of Fenwick Island.
Several committee members expressed frustration with maintenance of Dumpsters in commercial shopping areas, with the discussion centering on whether there are enough pickups by trash companies whether the receptacles should be screened from view and whether locking them between pickups is a reasonable solution to having them get over-filled, often by visitors who use them to empty their personal trash.
Bortner said she would like the committee to address the use of residential properties by business owners as housing for seasonal employees. “We need to act on this as soon as possible,” Bortner said, adding that “personally, I do not want a bunch of kids…there could be 20 kids coming and going at all hours of the night.”
The committee voted and unanimously agreed to bring the issue to the Town Council, as well as the use of residential lots for employee parking.
“People are very concerned with residential properties being used in connection with a business venture,” Warburton said.
Fenwick Island Mayor Vicki Carmean, in attendance at the committee meeting, said the matter would probably be referred to the town Charter and Ordinance Committee for review. Carmean also said the Town Council is working on a survey of property owners and agreed that the resulting information could be useful for the Residential Viewpoint Committee going forward.
Bringing the town back together after what many felt was a divisive election was on the minds of some committee members, and there was discussion of bringing back some Fenwick Island traditions such as potluck suppers, volleyball games and movie nights. Some of those activities had been dropped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Committee member Lisa Benn suggested that the group work to welcome new property owners perhaps with a “welcome packet” with information on how to get involved in town activities and issues.