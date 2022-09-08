Fenwick Island’s new mayor may not be a Sussex County native, but she knows a “biddy” when she sees one.
Natalie Magdeburger sat in her office on Coastal Highway this week, imparting a bit of her family’s history — which has quite a strong Delaware thread.
Magdeburger said she moved to the area from New Castle County with her family when her father, Wayne Carmean, took a job as principal at Seaford High School. And when she did so, she was immersed in the farm life, since her grandmother’s siblings had farms in the area.
“I spent a lot of time running through cornfields,” she said. “My great-uncle had chicken houses and farms — that’s where I learned what a biddy was,” she said.
After high school, she attended Duke University on a partial field hockey scholarship and then went on to earn her law degree from the University of Maryland. At that point, her parents had moved to Maryland.
Her parents had built a beach home in Fenwick Island in the mid-1970s, and Magdeburger spent her high school summers working for Jeff and Paula Mumford at Warren’s Station. “I was a Warren’s girl through and through,” Magdeburger said.
She and her husband, Steven Magdeburger, met on a blind date that was set up by their parents. “They thought we needed to know someone in [our] new town,” she said.
The two were married in 1986. Over the years, she built a law career in Baltimore but continued coming to the beach in summers, with the couple purchasing their own home in Delaware in 2001.
Their children, Jessica and David, now grown, the couple decided about a year ago to “retire” to their beach home in Fenwick Island.
The home she and her husband purchased was “one of the old beach cottages,” she said, which they kept in its original form while the children were growing up. In 2019, they replaced the old cottage with “a house we knew we wanted to retire to,” Magdeburger said.
She said “having a moment to take a breath” during the COVID-19 pandemic brought her and her husband to the realization that it made sense to make that move sooner, rather than later.
“I thought, ‘You know what, there’s no time like the present to live, and I need to live right now.’”
So, last December, she gave her law firm notice that she would be wrapping up her last few trials and making her move to Fenwick Island permanently.
“I’m still doing some trials that I agreed to do,” she said, “but I’m not doing active day-to-day lawyering.”
Her career in the past two decades has been focused largely on medical defense work, “but I’ve tried cases of all sorts of descriptions,” Magdeburger said.
Taking the helm in Fenwick Island from her mother, she said, is “unique,” certainly, but Magdeburger takes it in stride. Vicki Carmean became mayor last year after 20 years on the council. Her daughter credits Carmean with setting the course for a council that was completely new, except for her, a year ago.
“We had a good group of people who are really devoted to the town,” Magdeburger said of the town staff, including Town Manager Pat Schuchman — who was promoted after the resignation of former town manager Terry Tieman — as well as Town Administrator Raelene Menominee, Police Chief John Devlin and Public Works Manager Mike Locke.
“My mother said, ‘I know how to run the town. I’ll teach you all how to be good council members,’” Magdeburger said. “And that’s what she did.”
“Some of us have different skill sets that we’ve been able to really tap into,” Magdeburger said.
She lauded the rest of the council’s performance during the initial year of their leadership, saying, “I won’t say we did it perfectly, but we did it with the intent of being perfect,” she said.
“It’s time to move forward,” Magdeburger added, saying that she feels the fact that several council members are “multi-generational Fenwick Islanders” who began coming to the resort town as children, gives them a unique perspective.
“We’re unique,” she said of Fenwick Island, “and we’re so blessed to be unique.”
The Town has several major issues to tackle as she takes the reins, several of which have been around for decades but have been exacerbated in recent years.
Madgeburger pointed to what she calls “misinformation” regarding Town projects and issues as a challenge for the council and said she plans to tackle some of that by communicating directly with property owners through a regular email newsletter.
“We don’t always have to agree,” Magdeburger said, “but let’s do it in a way that’s not disagreeable. Let’s do it respectfully and professionally.”
Aside from communication, Magdeburger said there are several issues the Town will be continuing to address in the coming years.
“Obviously, dredging is a huge issue,” she said.
The Town is currently in the process of figuring out where the spoils from the upcoming channel dredging project would go. One relatively new option is to use the spoils to reclaim Seal Island.
“We watched that island disappear,” Magdeburger said, adding that she recalls when it was home to wildlife, including migrating shorebirds, such as snow geese, though that actually may be part of what led to its demise, as the geese tear out bay grasses that hold the sand in place.
Infrastructure issues the town are also moving ahead and include sidewalks — which her mother worked doggedly toward during her years on the council — and flood mitigation.
Parking in Fenwick Island — or lack thereof — continues to be a divisive issue and has been the subject of a series of recent meetings on a plan to increase parking requirements for businesses under certain circumstances.
Recent remarks at a committee meeting regarding concerns about safety on Bunting Avenue, which runs west of the town’s beachfront properties, led to fears that the council might make it a one-way street and resulted in the council clarifying that it was merely a suggestion that will be looked into, along with others.
Wind energy and current plans to place wind turbines within view of Delaware’s coastline has raised concerns of Fenwick’s leaders, who have been vocal in their opposition to the plans.
“It’s scary,” Magdeburger said, adding that she supports the efforts by the town’s Environmental Committee to stay ahead of developments in the plans, and to push state and federal authorities to move the turbines farther off the coast — to around 30 miles, instead of the currently planned 19 miles.
Magdeburger also said she hopes to tamp down the “negativity” that has been a consistent factor in too many Fenwick Island discussions lately.
“There’s just no place for it,” she said. “Let’s just be neighbors.”