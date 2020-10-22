After a hearing Tuesday, Oct. 20, that lasted nearly seven hours, the Fenwick Shores hotel in Fenwick Island was granted a liquor license for the bar inside the hotel, while Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission Chairman John Cordrey deferred a decision on the hotel’s pool bar.
The virtual hearing began with testimony from hotel owner Spiros Buas, who spoke from the hotel. Buas’ plans for a bar and seating area adjacent to the hotel’s outdoor pool have stirred up the ire of some neighboring residents since the liquor license application was made public in March.
Homeowners around the hotel have expressed fears that noise and commotion from the outdoor bar would disturb them, would cause safety issues and would lower their property values.
A group of 17 property owners have filed a lawsuit against the Town, alleging that the town council and other officials disregarded town ordinances prohibiting outdoor bars when approving the hotel’s certificate of compliance.
William Rhodunda, the Wilmington attorney representing the homeowners in the suit, also represented those opposing the license for the pool bar at Tuesday’s hearing.
In his opening statement, Buas said that when he and his wife Marianne bought the former Fenwick Sands Hotel in 2015, it was in “worse than poor” condition and that the couple ran it for three years as a “mom-and-pop” business.
“It needed new blood,” Buas said, adding that a dozen of the rooms were unusable at the time.
Then, in 2018, the Sands hotel was razed to make room for the new 65-room hotel, part of a Hilton brand known as the Tapestry Collection, an upscale hotel group with family-friendly amenities.
Ron Loman, senior vice president for the Real Hospitality Group, told Cordrey that he would be overseeing operations of the hotel for Buas, who owns three hotels in Delaware and Maryland.
Rhodunda questioned Loman and Buas on whether the pool bar would be open only to hotel customers or would be more of a “neighborhood bar” where residents could gather for a drink and a light meal. The poolside Shipwreck Grill would offer light fare, such as sandwiches, as would the bar area inside the hotel.
Loman said access to the bar would be limited to those who are “a guest of the hotel or have a relationship with someone there,” adding that the bar “is an amenity for the hotel” and as such was designed to be used by guests.
When pressed on the matter, Loman deferred to Buas, who said use of the amenities would ultimately be his decision.
“I will be setting the road map” for the hotel’s operation, Buas said. “I will ultimately be making those decisions; they will be following my instructions,” he said.
Rhodunda also questioned Loman and Buas about parking at the hotel. With 65 guest rooms, the hotel has 72 parking spaces, six of which are inaccessible if all the surrounding parking spots are full.
Buas said he plans to offer valet parking, particularly during the busy summer months, as needed.
In response to an exhibit submitted for the hearing that showed what Buas said was a Kiss tribute band at a packed concert at Dewey Beach’s Bottle & Cork, Buas said comparisons between that and his planned outdoor bar space are “absolutely ridiculous.” He added that the Bottle & Cork space shown was “obviously more than 15 by 25 [feet],” which is the size of the sit-down area next to the six-seat outdoor bar at the Fenwick Shores.
Rhodunda pressed Buas on whether guests at the hotel for weddings and other events would have access to the pool bar, to which Buas responded that access by non-paying guests is possible but that it would be discouraged because his focus is the positive experiences of hotel guests.
“In no way would I allow a non-patron to jeopardize the experience of a hotel guest,” Buas said.
Rhodunda also said Buas’ approvals from the Town hinged upon his agreement that the pool bar would be an accessory use of the hotel and would not be advertised separately.
Buas, who plans to offer piped-in music at the hotel bar, in addition to TVs, said he also approached the Town with a proposal that he would seek approval from the council for any event there involving live music.
He said he has not yet decided what hours the pool area grill and bar would be open, and that they would undoubtedly “ramp up depending on the season.” He said he feels the bar falls within reasonable amenities for a hotel of the Fenwick Shores’ caliber and potential clientele.
“We are not a TraveLodge hotel,” Buas said. “We are a first-class hotel with first-class customers, and they expect to be able to get a beverage.”
Nearly three dozen homeowners opposed to the pool bar spoke during the lengthy hearing, which was beset by technical problems as some speakers had difficulty making connections, and some experienced audio issues that made their statements challenging for Cordrey and others to hear. The court recorder for the hearing often had to interrupt speakers to ask them to repeat parts of their statements due to poor audio quality.
Many of the opponents who spoke said they were not against the hotel receiving a liquor license for its indoor facility but felt the outdoor bar would bring unwanted noise and other disturbances to the hotel’s residential neighbors.
Its closest neighbor, Jacque Napolitano, lives directly east of the hotel and said her property is within 15 feet of the hotel. The hotel, she said, “looms right above my home — particularly my bedroom,” adding that she fears she “could be kept up all night” due to noise and light from the pool-area bar.
“It’s just going to be a real nightmare for me,” she said of the bar area. “It’s going to a real detriment to my property.”
Napolitano said she had asked Bethany Beach-area Realtor Ann Raskauskas to assess what the potential impact could be to her property value. Raskauskas testified later in the hearing that she estimated the Napolitano property to be worth approximately $1 million without the hotel — and particularly the bar — in place. She said that, with the pool bar adjacent to it, she estimated the home’s value at closer to $750,000.
Asked by Tim Willard, attorney for the hotel’s owners, what comparable properties she used in her assessment, she said there were no actual comparable properties in the Fenwick Island area because the Fenwick Shores hotel, with its specific amenities, is a first for the area.
Napolitano, who has taken the lead in the opposition to the pool bar, said she ordered yard signs expressing that opposition and that 50 signs were distributed to various property owners within two days after she received them.
Although she said “there is not one supporter on James Street” for the pool bar, later in the meeting, James Street homeowner Reid Tingle called himself “the black sheep of James Street” for his support of the pool bar. Tingle acknowledged that the pool bar issue had “caused a rift in the neighborhood.”
Questioned by Rhodunda, Tingle said he had known Buas for years through their work on an Ocean City, Md., community board, and that he had recommended that Buas investigate purchasing the property. Tingle’s grandfather had built the first hotel on the property, which then bore his family’s name.
Barbara Peters, whose oceanfront home abuts James Street, said the new hotel is a vast improvement on the old one.
“It is a delight to have a property like that here,” Peters said.
As for the pool bar, she said, “It’s not about being rowdy. It’s not Dewey Beach. It never will be.”
Fenwick Island Mayor Eugene Langan, who did not speak during the meeting but said he had listened to the whole thing, declined to comment on the results.
“It’s between the State and the business. The Town just stays out of it,” Langan said, adding that, in his 12 years on the council, the Town has never intervened in a liquor-license application, either for or against.
The only town official to speak at the meeting was Council Member Vicki Carmean, who clarified that she was not speaking on behalf of the Town, but only as a concerned resident. Carmean said she is “strongly opposed” to the pool bar and her concerns were “quality-of-life issues, parking issues and an angry community.” Carmean said she does not oppose the hotel receiving a license to serve liquor at its indoor bar.
In Fenwick Island, zoning matters are not decided by the town council, but rather by its town manager and building official, with input from a building committee. Letters from Town Manager Terry Tieman were called into question during the ABCC hearing, with several speakers wondering how Tieman had the authority to issue letters of compliance regarding zoning issues.
Langan said that, before the hotel construction, it had been “many, many years” since the town had had a commercial building project. He said he was not aware of whether the pool bar had been shown on plans submitted to the Town. Regarding concerns of whether the pool bar complies with town ordinances, Langan said the town prohibits any outdoor bar that does not serve food.
At the conclusion of the hearing, just before midnight, Cordrey said he would approve the hotel’s liquor license “immediately,” but he said he would defer a decision on extending the license to the pool bar area. He said he would issue his decision on that portion of license “at some point in the future.”