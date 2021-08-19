An appeal of the decision by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) to deny a variance request for a pool bar at the Fenwick Shores hotel was the subject of a hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The hearing before the ABCC’s appeals commission, held at Milford City Hall, consisted of attorneys for the applicant, for Fenwick Shores owner Spiro Buas and for a group of residents protesting the request, as well as an attorney for the appeals commission itself.
No new evidence was introduced at the appeal hearing, which comes 10 months after a seven-hour hearing before ABCC Chairman John Cordrey. However, after each side’s attorneys spoke for 20 minutes, with interjections from appeals commission attorney Andrew Kerber, the commission opted to defer its decision, setting a 15-day deadline instead. The hearing opened with a statement from Deputy Attorney General Laura Gerard, representing the ABCC.
Buas appealed the earlier decision by Cordrey to deny the request for a variance that would allow alcohol to be served at a bar adjacent to the hotel’s second-floor pool. Cordrey’s ruling, released in May, stated that the hotel owner failed to prove that his request did not show “good cause” as to why the pool bar should be allowed. In the same ruling, Cordrey granted the hotel’s requests for a patio license, live entertainment, outdoor speakers and a paging system, Gerard said at this week’s hearing.
She also told the appeals commission members, chairman Michael Cebrick and members Michael Finnigan and Frederick Duffy that the record of the October 2020 hearing shows “substantial testimony that no other hotel [in Fenwick Island] has an outdoor bar.”
Kerber told the commission that they have three possible courses of action: to modify Cordrey’s ruling, to uphold it, or to reverse it. Gerard countered that, for the decision to be reversed, the appeals commission must find that it amounted to an “abuse of discretion” on Cordrey’s part.
Timothy Willard, representing the hotel’s owner, told the commission members that his client “tore down a blighted hotel that was not doing well and put up a Tapestry Hotel,” referring to the current upscale hotel on the site of the former Sands Motel.
Willard characterized the opposition to the pool bar, voiced by dozens of Fenwick property owners at the October hearing, as mostly centering around noise concerns, which Cordrey said is a “zoning concern” to be addressed by town authorities rather than the ABCC.
“One could even argue whether [Buas] even needed a variance,” Willard said, because the patio is part of the hotel as whole. He pointed out that food is already served from a café by the pool and that hotel clientele can either order a drink through the café’s waitstaff, who would get it from the hotel’s first-floor bar and bring it to the pool area, or can purchase a drink from the lobby-area bar themselves and bring it to the pool area.
“Our point is that that’s ridiculous,” Willard said. “It just doesn’t make sense.”
Attorney William Rhodunda, representing a group of Fenwick residents opposing the pool bar, said Buas had not proven that the variance was necessary for the operation of the hotel.
“Just to say, ‘We want to have it because we’re upscale’ is not sufficient,” Rhodunda said.
Rhodunda and Kerber argued back and forth at length over the nature of the appeals commission’s role and scope of authority in the pool bar issue.
Current Fenwick Island Town Council Member Vicki Carmean and newly elected council member Jacqueline Napolitano attended the Aug. 17 hearing but did not testify.
“It wasn’t a cut-and-dried type of hearing,” Carmean said after it was over.
Napolitano is also part of a group of homeowners who have filed a lawsuit against the Town of Fenwick Island, alleging that the Town failed to uphold its own code by allowing the pool bar.
The appeals commission will announce its decision at a public meeting, which will be held both live and virtually, the date and time of which will be advertised at least seven days before the meeting.
“Usually we make our ruling that day,” Cebrick said at the conclusion of the hearing. “This has been a lot more involved,” he said.