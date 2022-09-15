The owner of the site of the former Dairy Queen restaurant in Fenwick Island has filed a lawsuit against the Town, seeking action by the Town on a site plan for improvements to the property that would include enlarging the existing second floor.
The lawsuit was filed Sept. 1 in the state Superior Court, and was signed by Richard Abbott, attorney for Balsamo Real Estate LLC, which owns the property on Coastal Highway. The Dairy Queen that had been located there for decades has been closed for about a year.
In the suit, the developer asks for a “writ of mandamus,” which in this case could require the Town to move forward on plans submitted by Balsamo to redevelop the former DQ property.
According to the lawsuit, Balsamo’s engineer, Eric Wahl of Pennoni Associates, submitted plans to the town on Aug. 9 for the proposed project.
In a letter submitted with the plans, Wahl said Balsamo “wishes to make improvements to his property,” which included adding a second floor (a small second story already existed) and increasing the amount of “patron space” within the building.
“We are not proposing any changes to the parking area,” Wahl said in the letter, adding that “the parking requirements of 28 spaces is already being met.”
Joseph Balsamo Jr. said in a phone interview this week that there are currently “38 or 39” parking spaces on the property. If the Town’s proposed changes to parking requirements on commercial property are approved, the requirement would change from one space per 100 feet of patron space to one space per 50 feet of patron space — doubling the amount of parking required. In this case, the DQ property would be required to have 56 parking spaces.
“That’s a lot of parking for a small restaurant,” Balsamo said.
The crux of the lawsuit, however, is that Town Manager Pat Schuchman indicated to Pennoni and to Abbott that the application would not move forward until the pending parking changes are voted on. The changes are part of a proposed ordinance, which has not yet been voted on despite input from the public — including local business owners — during Town Council and Charter & Ordinance Committee meetings.
Another public hearing on the parking proposal is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. Balsamo said he and his father, Joseph Balsamo Sr., plan to attend the hearing, as do several other owners of businesses in Fenwick Island.
In a letter dated Aug. 30, Town Solicitor Luke Mette stated that a building permit had not yet been granted for the proposed improvements, although one had been granted earlier for replacement of the roof and for interior demolition, which was part of an earlier plan to lease the building for a take-out taco business.
That plan fell through, Balsamo said, and the company has been seeking another tenant for the property while planning to make further improvements to the building that would allow for a larger restaurant.
In his letter, Mette said the Balsamos’ efforts to have their new plans evaluated under the Chapter 142 of the Town Code are not based on proper interpretation of the code. Schuchman has determined, Mette said, that the new plans should be evaluated under Chapter 61, which addresses building and utility construction, rather than Chapter 142, which addresses subdivision and development, or rearrangement of property.
Schuchman, Mette’s letter said, “has concluded that the procedural path forward for the Town’s consideration of the proposed improvements is to submit a building permit application under Chapter 61. … It is my understanding that no such building permit application has been submitted to the Town,” said the letter, which has been submitted by Abbott as part of the exhibits in the lawsuit.
In the body of the lawsuit, Abbott called the building permit “illogical,” stating that “it puts the cart before the horse” since “structural plans needed for a building permit cannot be prepared until the size of the building is approved by the Town Council.”
The lawsuit also claims “subterfuge” on the part of the Town, “whereby Fenwick is hoping to hold up the ability of Balsamo to receive approval” of the plan for the property.
Joseph Balsamo Jr. said this week that the Town’s actions are preventing his family’s company from seeing any income from the property until they can move forward with the redevelopment project.
He said he is currently in talks with several potential tenants for the property, but for the building to be a successful undertaking, “We have to have that second floor.”
He also questioned the Town’s efforts to change the parking requirements during the summer months, when many business owners are too busy to attend Town meetings to provide input.
“It’s not good what they’re trying to do,” Balsamo said, adding that “there should be a roundtable” discussion on the topic between business owners and town officials. “Let’s talk about this in a reasonable way,” he said.
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger declined to comment on the Balsamo action.
“It would be improper for the Town to comment since it is now a litigation matter and has been referred to our town solicitor,” Magdeburger said in an email.