Winners of the Fenwick Island Town Council election held on Saturday, Aug. 5, gathered following the posting of the unofficial result at Town Hall. From left, the winning candidates were: Jacqueline Napolitano, Kurt Zanelotti, Natalie Magdeburger and Janice Bortner. Napolitano, Magdeburger and Bortner are incumbents. Zanelotti is a newcomer to the council.