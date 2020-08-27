Former Fenwick Island police chief William Boyden has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts relating to allegedly falsifying records of his firearms certifications while he was police chief.
The indictment, recorded in Sussex County Superior Court on Aug. 10, lists two counts upon which the grand jury charged Boyden:
- Official misconduct. The indictment alleges that between Feb. 3 and March 4, Boyden either performed unauthorized exercise of his official duties as chief, or performed official functions for his own benefit; and
- Falsifying business records, also between February and March. The indictment alleges that Boyden, with intent to defraud, falsified records in his own department regarding his firearms certifications.
According to court records, earlier this year, Boyden allegedly falsified records of his firearms certification for the years 2014-2020 when he submitted them to the Delaware Council on Police Training. He allegedly falsely indicated that he had been certified in firearms in those years, “which allowed him to remain in his capacity as police chief,” the indictment stated.
The indictment was signed by Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings on Aug. 10.
Both counts are violations of Delaware Code and are considered Class A misdemeanors — the most serious type of misdemeanor. The offenses are punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,300.
Boyden can now enter a plea; if he pleads not guilty to the charges, his case could go to trial.
Lt. John Devlin, second-in-command in the Fenwick Island Police Department before Boyden’s departure, was named acting chief on May 7.
Boyden, who had been with the department for 15 years, retired at the end of his contract, Devlin said. Boyden could not be reached for comment.
Fenwick Island Mayor Gene Langan has declined to comment on the issue, citing that they are “personnel issues.”
Devlin said he has been serving as acting chief since May 7, the same day the Fenwick Island Town Council held a special meeting. He said Boyden retired “right around that time.”
He said the Town has chosen not to move forward “at this point” with a search for a new chief, due to difficulties caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“They chose not to act right away,” Devlin said of the council.
With Boyden’s departure, the police department currently has six officers, including Devlin. Boyden took over as police chief in 2007, replacing Colette Sutherland, who chose not to renew her contract with the Town.