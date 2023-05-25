An iconic Fenwick Island building, which has been in a state of partial demolition for about a year, has been torn down this week in preparation for a new building on the property.
With the demolition of the former Dairy Queen building on Coastal Highway, plans for a new building are being finalized. Property owner Joseph Balsamo Jr. said it will house a new Surf Bagel restaurant.
“The tenant is going to be Surf Bagel,” Balsamo said this week.
Plans for the building are “about 90 percent done,” he said, adding that he hopes to soon have a building permit from Sussex County for the project.
“We’re waiting for DelDOT to approve something on our site plan,” Balsamo said. Construction on the new building will begin “as soon as we get a building permit from the County.”
Balsamo’s family owns several other Fenwick Island commercial properties, including the Fenwick Square shopping center, the Sunsations building, which also houses Mattress Firm, and the Lighthouse Square shopping center, which is outside of town limits.
The demolition of the 70-year-old Dairy Queen comes after a year-long dispute with town officials over the fate of the property and the impact the Baltimore developer said changes in the Town’s parking regulations had on the prospects for redevelopment of the property.
The most recent development in the long-running dispute was that the Town sent a letter earlier this month inquiring about the building, located at 1007 Coastal Highway, which Balsamo Real Estate LLC currently owns.
“The Town is concerned that the building is unsafe and dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of the town of Fenwick Island,” the letter, dated May 11 and signed by Mayor Natalie Magdeburger, said.
The letter stated that the Town had issued a demolition permit for the property on Jan. 13, 2022, for the building’s interior and for replacement of the roof.
“Work was started but then abandoned after a partial roof collapse,” the letter continued. “Since that time, no further construction has been undertaken on the building.”
Magdeburger’s letter, which followed discussion of the state of the building at the town council’s April meeting, described the state of the building: “The building has been left open to the elements for over a year and continues to decay,” she said. “There is broken glass on the lot. The fencing around the lot is inadequate to prevent individuals from entering the site or the building.”
The letter also stated that the Fenwick Island Police Department had had responded to the building to investigate reports of “suspicious persons” on the property, including displaced person(s) who may have used the building for shelter, as well as reports of water coming from the property.
Magdeburger’s letter also charged that comments “from those familiar with the work that was to have been done under the Jan. 2022 permit included reports of ‘major structural integrity issues involving the property, including underground plumbing that has completely disintegrated and walls that cannot support the roof,’” noting that such conditions “could cause human injury and/or illness.”
Magdeburger also said, as she had noted at the April meeting, that the glass and other debris could present a hazard, particularly during a coastal storm.
“I am sure you share in the Town’s concern that no one gets injured or dies” because of the building’s condition,” she said.
The letter then quotes the Town’s “nuisance buildings” ordinance, which had also been brought up at the April meeting, during which Magdeburger said she was hesitant to cite the property without reaching out to the owners first in an attempt to address the issues.
“We understand … that you are in negotiations with SoDel [Concepts] to build a Surf Bagel,” Magdeburger’s letter continued. “If that is the case, we would be happy to work with you to secure an immediate permit for demolition” so the plans can move forward.
She concluded the letter by notifying the developer that the town council would address the issue “of whether 1007 Coastal Hwy. constitutes a nuisance” at the council meeting scheduled for Friday, May 26, at 3 p.m.
Reached in Fenwick Island this week, where he said he was overseeing the demolition of the former DQ building, Balsamo said, “Our plans were to tear the building down anyway.”
He said that while the Dairy Queen, which his great-uncle purchased in the late 1960s, was a town landmark and popular gathering place for 70 years, he hopes the community will embrace the new restaurant.
“It’s going to be a nice addition to Fenwick Island once it’s done. We’ll make a new landmark,” he said.
“We’re going to move in a new direction,” Balsamo said. “We hope everybody’s going to like what we’re doing there.”
He said he was not sure about a timeline on the construction of the new restaurant, but that he expects it to be completed “sometime next year.”