Five candidates have filed for three open seats on Fenwick Island’s town council in the upcoming election in August. The candidates were announced and certified by the Board of Elections and a special meeting of the town council immediately after the passing of the filing deadline on Wednesday afternoon.
The candidates who filed are:
- Richard Benn of Bunting Avenue;
- William Rymer of Georgetown Street;
- Edward Bishop of Bora Bora Avenue;
- Kimberley Espinosa of Bayside Avenue; and
- Eric Espinosa of Bayside Avenue.
Benn and Rymer are incumbents.
Kimberley and Eric Espinosa are wife and husband. Kimberley Espinosa filed a lawsuit against the Town on Tuesday, June 21, regarding the Town’s recently passed ban on low-speed vehicles.
Fenwick Island’s current mayor, Vicki Carmean, did not file for re-election. The election is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, at Fenwick Island Town Hall, 800 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island.