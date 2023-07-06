With eight candidates running for four seats on the Fenwick Island Town Council, the town’s homeowners’ group is setting the ground rules for a candidates’ forum set for Saturday, July 15.
FISH (the Fenwick Island Society of Homeowners) will host the forum at Fenwick Island Town Hall, 800 Coastal Highway.
The eight candidates are: Janice Bortner (incumbent), John Gary Burch, Kristina Clark, Natalie Magdeburger (incumbent), Bernie Merritt, Jacqueline Napolitano (incumbent), James C. Simpson III and Kurt Zanelotti.
Doors will open at 9:05 a.m. for the event, which begins at 9:30 a.m.
In a statement this week, FISH President Amy Kyle urged participants “to arrive early and get settled by 9:30 a.m. The forum is structured to give each candidate an equal opportunity to express their views and answer questions.”
In previous years, the hall has been close to or at capacity for the event, Kyle said.
The purpose of the forum, Kyle said, is “to give the people of the Town a chance to hear directly from all candidates and to ask their questions. All candidates are invited and welcomed to attend the forum.”
All Fenwick Island residents are invited to the event, whether they are members of FISH or not.
Kyle advised all those who will attend that “the forum moves briskly, especially when there are eight candidates running.” Candidates, she said, “are encouraged to provide succinct, direct answers to questions from the audience, which are written on cards and then posed by the moderator.”
She emphasized that “FISH has a policy of civil discourse for the forum. This means that comments can be made in favor of or against any issue, but there will be no attacks on individuals. Comments that are not civil will be ruled out of order.”
Continuing along the vein of civil discussion of town issues, Kyle said the event is to be free of overt campaigning by the candidates.
“Candidates’ literature and swag will not be allowed to be worn or displayed in the meeting room. No bands, parades, campaign badges, fireworks, T-shirts, hats, placards, etc., are allowed in the hall,” she added.
“We are maintaining a neutral forum where everyone can speak to their views and every audience member can hear the speakers to inform their own decision about how to vote. The forum will be conducted with civility and respect for all candidates and all audience members. The focus is on discussion of critical issues for the Town,” Kyle said.
“It is appropriate to discuss, criticize, or praise a proposal or plan or idea, but not to attack or disparage an individual. Everyone will be entitled to their opinion. Not everybody agrees about everything, but we can all be civil to each other,” she said.
Candidates will draw cards for the order of speaking, and the forum will be divided into five parts.
“We look forward to having a chance to hear from all of the candidates at one event and to discuss questions from across the community.” Kyle said. “All of the coastal towns are facing important challenges, and discussion can help us move forward.”
FISH was founded about 50 years ago to address concerns about construction of high-rise buildings in Fenwick, Kyle said. It is a membership organization open to homeowners and is dedicated to informing its members about issues that can affect the environment and special qualities of the town, she said. Dues are $20 a year.
The program will include opening remarks by each candidate, questions from audience members and closing statements from the candidates. Candidates’ remarks will be kept within time constraints monitored by a timekeeper.
Participants will have an opportunity to write questions on index cards, and “priority will be given to clearly stated, succinct questions about topics of general interest that fit on one side of a card,” Kyle said. “Questions about a specific incident or complaint that are not of general interest will be excluded,” she added.