The Fenwick Island Society of Homeowner (FISH) is hosting a candidates’ forum on Saturday, July 9, for the five candidates seeking election to the town council, battling for three seats.
The forum will be held at 9 a.m. at town hall, at 800 Coastal Highway. Each candidate will offer an opening statement, which will be followed by a question-and-answer period, with attendees writing their questions on cards.
An email sent to FISH members this week stated that “this forum is not a campaign event,” and as such, “signs, placards, banners, displays, buttons, hats, outbursts, candidate endorsements and such are not allowed” at the forum.
The five candidates up for election are: Richard Benn, Willliam Rymer, Edward Bishop, Kimberley Espinosa and Eric Espinosa. Benn and Rymer are incumbents.
The election will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6.