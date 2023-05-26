In the wake of the Fenwick Island Town Council declining to renew Police Chief John Devlin’s contract, the chief has asked state officials to investigate his claims that Mayor Natalie Magdeburger gained unauthorized access to the police department while he was out of town.
Devlin’s allegation came to light during the town council’s regular monthly meeting on Friday, May 26, when several residents referenced an alleged “security breach” in comments made late in the public participation segment toward the end of the meeting.
While neither Magdeburger nor any other town officials addressed the comments, Devlin addressed his allegations shortly after the meeting ended.
The police chief alleged that Magdeburger entered the police station at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, without asking permission.
“They’re allowed in, but they have to ask for it,” he said. “She breached the door and came in on her own," he alleged.
“It’s standard among all Delaware [law-enforcement] agencies that we have to secure our buildings,” Devlin said, “in order to run our computers, our terminals — in order to secure criminal histories… That’s why someone has to ask for it,” he said.
“She claims she wanted a schedule that she was emailed at five o’clock that afternoon,” Devlin reported. He was in Florida at a law-enforcement convention at the time, he said. Following Magdeburger’s visit to the station, he said, he authorized a security officer from the Delaware Criminal Justice Information System (DELJIS) to change the security code for entry into the police station.
Magdeburger declined to comment directly on Devlin’s allegations.
“This is a personnel matter,” she said when questioned by the Coastal Point following the Memorial Day observance the Town hosted after the council meeting. “It’s unfortunate that only one side of the narrative is being told.”
Magdeburger, an attorney, cautioned the Coastal Point about quoting Devlin.
“You should be very careful, because it’s not necessarily accurate,” she said. “In fact, I don’t even think it’s accurate, and I don’t even know what’s being told.
“At the end of the day, it’s very unfortunate,” Magdeburger said. “But out of courtesy to him, and out of courtesy to the Town and the Town’s position, I’m not going to comment on it at this time.”
Magdeburger said that, by the town charter, the town council oversees the police department “and, through that, through the mayor — because the mayor is in charge of all personnel,” she said.
Earlier, during the town council meeting, several residents had also commented about a list of residents and one business entity that had been posted on social media the previous weekend. The list contained about two dozen names, and next to each name was a number.
The heading on the list was “Suggested Changes or Deletions to the Snail Mail List.”
After each name was a “reason.” Many of the comments in the “reason” column mentioned the person’s alleged alliances to former council members, including William Weistling Jr. and Mike Houser, as well as being “pro-hotel,” “pro-commercial” or “good buddies with Tingle.” (Mark Tingle is a frequent critic of the current council members.)
“It’s got my name on it,” said Bill Mould, who held up a printed copy of the list while speaking at the council meeting. “It’s got my number on it — 386,” Mould said, adding that he has no idea what the number signifies. “Somebody took the time to put people’s names on here. That apparently was after or shortly after the latest election.”
Mould referred to Fenwick Island as “our own little Peyton Place,” adding that “this is serious business. Something is going to happen about this, and it’s going to create another legal problem for the Town,” he said.
Several speakers, including Weistling, expressed support for the chief, who has served the Town for 23 years, the last two as head of the department.
Following the Memorial Day observance at Fenwick Island’s Community Park after the council meeting, Magdeburger said Town policy prevents officials from addressing questions that are asked by the public during the council meetings.
When resident Faye Horner had addressed the “breach of security” mentioned by others during public comments, Magdeburger replied, “This is not a question-and-answer where I’m allowed to comment.”
“I think the Town needs to make sure that they’re on solid ground here before they terminate this man’s contract, because if he goes to an attorney, then the attorney’s going to come back to you, and then we’re in another legal issue,” said Tim Collins, Fenwick Island resident and longtime business owner, to Magdeburger.
“I think the council members, as well as the mayor, owe the Town an explanation” as to the “mechanism” followed in the decision not to renew Devlin’s contract, Collins said.
After the meeting, Devlin gave members of the media and the public copies of a letter, dated May 10, from Spencer Price, DELJIS director, and addressed to Devlin. The letter — which does not bear Price’s signature but bears the header “MEMORANDUM,” and the subject “Reported Physical Security Concern,” says it is “is in response to your recent concerns of a possible security incident at the Fenwick Island Police Department” on April 23.
“It is the Agency’s responsibility and obligation,” the letter states, “to implement the necessary measures ensure their compliance with these policies,” as well as applicable state and federal laws governing criminal justice and criminal history information.
The agency’s policy, the letter said, “includes escorting any visitors or unauthorized users and monitoring activity in physically secure locations,” except areas deemed open to the public, “at all times.”
Devlin said the issue had also been referred to the state Attorney General’s Office, and that he had not had any contact with anyone from that office, nor had he received any more contact from DELJIS officials about the matter.