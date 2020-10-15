Fenwick Island’s new police chief, John Devlin, is looking forward… to looking forward.
Now in his second month in the top position in the Fenwick Island Police Department, Devlin is settling into the job, having been acting chief since just after Delaware plunged into the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
In addition to running his six-person department under the “new normal” of a health crisis, Devlin also found himself in the middle of an investigation into his predecessor, William Boyden, who ultimately pleaded guilty to falsifying his firearms certifications records.
Devlin, 58, said in a recent interview that it fell to him to turn in his former boss.
“You didn’t have any choice. Had we not come forward,” he said, “we would have been in a lot of trouble.”
He said that, while he believed that Boyden “was a very good chief for a long time,” he also felt compelled to work with state officials on the investigation, which wrapped up with a grand jury indictment in August.
“There are right ways of doing things and there are wrong ways,” Devlin said.
Now, a couple of months into his tenure as chief, he said he is happy to be doing “everyday police work” in the department in which he has spent the better part of the past 20 years.
“I’ve got it made,” he said. “We’ve got a great team. We can do anything.”
Having worked in Fenwick Island for so long, Devlin said, “If I have a problem, I know who to contact. It’s just a matter of making a phone call or shooting an email.”
He pointed to the recent unsanctioned “H2Oi” gatherings in Ocean City, Md., as an example of situations in neighboring towns having the potential to impact Fenwick Island. Ocean City and Maryland state officials have moved to strictly regulate behavior during the unofficial events after numerous incidents of dangerous driving, and unruly and destructive behavior.
“If it happened right there, it could back up and happen here,” he said.
Although Fenwick Island chose not to enter into a mutual assistance agreement with Ocean View and South Bethany earlier this year, Devlin said his department has always worked with neighboring police departments and will continue to do so.
The agreement would have had Fenwick officers essentially sworn in as officers in the neighboring departments, in addition to the existing mutual assistance protocols between neighboring departments, in order to facilitate police coverage and response.
Devlin said he will soon begin a series of training programs for his department, including “standard” training, as well as other special training, such as a “de-escalation” program he said he feels will be beneficial in a time when interactions between police and the public are under a microscope.
He added that he is very comfortable with the level of experience on his department, “so you don’t really have an issue with that,” he said, referring to interactions with the public becoming intense.
Devlin said he plans to soon begin a process of updating the department’s standard operating procedures.
“It’s a moving animal,” he said. “It needs to be changed with the times.”
He said he plans to work toward more open communications with residents and business owners simply by letting it be known that he has a “open-door” policy and will gladly listen to concerns from citizens.
The situation with Boyden, Devlin said, was “literally a lesson in transparency,” which was difficult at the time because he was acting chief, and because he was not at liberty to discuss the case while the investigation was ongoing.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be caught up,” he said.
In terms of communications with the Fenwick Island community, one of the first things he did as acting chief was start a Facebook page for the police department.
With 668 followers as of this week, the page includes a video showing the town’s new crosswalk signals, updates on storms affecting the coastal town, and information on the police department’s team participation in a virtual run benefiting Special Olympics.
“The interaction so far has been great,” Devlin said of the Facebook page.
He is also beginning to upgrade the department’s equipment, starting with new bullet-resistant vests for all officers. In addition, the department has replaced two cameras on patrol cars and has purchased four body cameras. Devlin said he plans to complete those upgrades department-wide “by the end of the next grant cycle.”
His goal, Devlin said, is to also begin replacing patrol cars, which he said “are in very good shape” due to regular maintenance within the department but should begin to be replaced within the next year.
Devlin said he is looking forward to working with his officers and with the community to build up communication, which he said has taken a hit nationwide in recent months, not just in Fenwick Island.
“You are your community, and if you’re not talking to the community, that’s when you have problems,” he said.
“That’s part of the problem with what’s going on with society,” Devlin said. “People aren’t talking to each other.”