Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin was informed earlier this month that his contract with the Town will not be renewed.
Devlin, 61, has been a member of the Fenwick Island Police Department for a total of 23 years, the last three as chief.
The two-paragraph letter — a copy of which was provided to the Coastal Point by a town resident with Devlin’s permission — informed him that, pursuant to the Sept. 1, 2020, contract between him and the Town, and extended on Aug. 5, 2021, “The Town exercises its option, in its discretion, not to renew or extend the term of the Employment Agreement,” which the letter said “will therefore terminate on Aug. 31, 2023.”
Devlin said the letter was hand-delivered by Magdeburger and Town Manager Patricia Schuchman, who were accompanied by two members of the Town’s police force. Both Magdeburger and Schuchman signed the letter, which also included this passage: “Please note that the Town’s discretionary option not to renew or extend the Employment Agreement is not, and should not be construed as, a termination of your employment under the Employment Agreement or otherwise, although the Town reserves all rights with regard to any such grounds for termination.”
Devlin said this week that he had been out of town at a law enforcement conference at the end of April, and returned in time for the town council meeting on April 28, during which he was honored for 20 years of service to the Town.
“I spent 23 years of my life in this town,” Devlin said, adding that he felt he was “pretty well-liked,” by residents and town officials during that time.
He said he has no idea why his contract wasn’t renewed.
“I’m left in the dark as to what happened,” he said.
Magdeburger’s statement to the Coastal Point this week did not shed any light on why the chief’s contract was not renewed. The vote to terminate Devlin’s contract, held in closed session before the regular town council meeting on April 28, was unanimous, she said.
“The timing of the decision was driven by the deadline set forth in the employment agreement, which stated that notice of renewal or non-renewal was due on May 1, 2023,” Magdeburger’s written statement said.
Aug. 31 is the end of the Town’s current contract with Devlin, she said.
“Chief Devlin’s employment has not been terminated, and the Town expects that the chief will continue to protect the residents of and visitors to the town, and that he will continue to perform his job duties and responsibilities in a professional manner as he finishes out his term,” she said.
The Town has begun a search for a new chief, according to Magdeburger.
“The Town will keep its residents and the public apprised, as appropriate, as the search progresses,” she said.
Devlin began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Southeast Delaware County School District in Pennsylvania and joined the Fenwick Island Police Department in 1997. He left Fenwick Island for a position with the Laurel Police Department, returned to Fenwick Island three years later at the request of Council Member Edward “Buzz” Henifin, and has been a member of the Town’s police department ever since.
He was promoted to chief following the departure of former Police Chief William Boyden, after Boyden was indicted on charges of misconduct and falsifying records. Boyden pleaded guilty to the charges — which were related to filing false firearms training records for six years — in September of 2020. Boyden was sentenced to one year in prison, which was suspended for one concurrent year of probation. The probation was dischargeable as long as Boyden completed 100 hours of community service.
Devlin served as interim police chief for six months following Boyden’s departure. He was sworn in during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sept. 3, 2020, in an outdoor ceremony at Fenwick Island Town Hall, with many of his family members and fellow police officers present.
“I guess I’m going to have to go out and get another job,” Devlin said this week.
Reached in his office late in the afternoon on a recent weekday, Devlin said he was “shocked” to receive the letter informing him of the non-renewal of his contract. He said he has spoken with attorneys regarding his rights in the wake of the town council’s action. Meanwhile, he said, he has “months” of accrued vacation time.
“I don’t understand it,” Devlin said, recalling that the day the town council voted not to renew his contract. “I walk into a meeting, and everybody’s stone-faced. The Town hasn’t been candid with me,” he said.
The Fenwick Island Police Department currently consists of Devlin and six other officers.
“I have a great group of people here,” he said of his officers. “We have very good officers here. I hope they stay,” after he departs, he said.
The Town has posted the posted the job opening on its website. According to the posting, the Town is offering $92,000 per year to the next chief. Job requirements include 10 years’ experience in law enforcement, including supervisory experience and expertise in “planning and implementing effective traffic-calming control measures for both highways and residential streets,” in addition to grant-writing experience and “exceptional interpersonal skills.”
The deadline for applications is June 5.