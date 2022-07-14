Fenwick Island residents had a chance last week to hear from the five candidates vying for three seats on the town council, on topics ranging from wind farms to sidewalks, during a forum sponsored by the Fenwick Island Society of Homeowners (FISH).
The five candidates are Richard Benn, Edward Bishop, Eric Espinosa, Kimberley Espinosa and William Rymer. Benn and Rymer are incumbents. Mayor Vicki Carmean is not seeking re-election.
Homeowners packed the town hall meeting room for the forum, during which each candidate gave an opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer period and concluding statements.
Bishop said Fenwick Island had been part of his life since his mother purchased a home there in the 1970s and touted the town’s “family-friendly atmosphere” as the reason he and his family have kept coming and why he now lives there.
He said he first became involved in town government as a member of the Board of Adjustment about a year ago, and brings with him 30 years of experience in business and leadership.
“I was the complaint department for my company, so I’m comfortable in that role,” he said, eliciting chuckles from the audience.
Bishop cited bayside flooding as one of the most crucial issues facing the town. He said the Town should have open communication with residents to find out what is working and what isn’t, “and if it’s not, we need to find out what we need to do.
“I think the big things are communication and accountability,” Bishop said.
Espinosa opened her remarks by informing the audience that she is a senior director with Microsoft, and that she feels that is important in her qualifications because Microsoft “is a very non-hierarchical organization, and they are very collaborative.”
“In the five years that I’ve worked there, I’ve had to work with many people with different opinions, different religions, different diversities…” she said, adding that she has also had experience with corporate financial details during her career.
Epinosa said her approach to council responsibilities would be that of a “servant-leader,” listing major sidewalks, flooding, dredging, commercial and residential shuttles, parking, land ownership and the town’s Comprehensive Plan as areas of focus.
“I would like to see a few commercial shuttles,” she said, emphasizing the word “few. To take people to restaurants to eat. We can have a robust discussion about when those shuttles can run,” she said. “It would also alleviate our parking hardship.”
She said she is not in favor of limiting property owners’ rights when it comes to allowing them to use their property for commercial parking — such as overflow parking for town businesses, saying such limits “goes against property owners’ rights.”
She said she favors tapping into Gov. John Carney’s recently announced $1 billion “once-in-a-lifetime fund” for town infrastructure projects, such as sidewalks, saying she feels the Town should hire a lobbyist to represent its interests at Legislative Hall.
Espinosa also said she wants to see the Town’s long-delayed dredging project accelerated.
Saying she “would be remiss” if she didn’t mention the lawsuit she recently filed against the Town regarding use of low-speed vehicles, she said, “I did not want to sue the city,” adding “I’m paying as a taxpayer for that litigation, and I’m paying out of our pockets.”
The lawsuit, filed in Chancery Court, resulted in a temporary restraining order preventing the Town from enforcing its recent ban on use of low-speed vehicles on town streets, with the judge citing state law allowing use of the vehicles that she said supersedes town law.
Benn, a retired airline pilot with business experience ranging “from restaurants to boat-building to commercial development,” said he came to Fenwick as a child and bought a home there with his wife in 1999.
He said his goal as a council member “is to listen and work with my neighbors to do what’s right for the town.” His service to the Town began on its Board of Adjustment and Budget & Finance Committee.
Benn was nominated to join the council last year after a previous council member resigned, and he is now chairman of the town’s Infrastructure Committee. He touted the committee’s initiation of a resiliency study looking at the Town’s response to bayside flooding issues, which has received $50,000 in state funding.
Replacing the town’s backflow preventers has been the first part of addressing those issues, Benn said, with almost all of them having been replaced at this point.
Benn also said a comprehensive street study initiated by the Town has been completed.
“We know exactly what we’re doing for the next 10 years,” as far as street maintenance, he said.
The Town currently has the largest cash reserves it has had since he joined the budget committee six years ago, he said.
Eric Espinosa is a former Washington, D.C., police officer, has worked on information security for the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corp (JAG), and he has “been a public servant for many, many years.” He currently works for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in cybersecurity.
He said that, if elected, he has a “fiduciary responsibility to everybody in this room” and wants to use the Town’s resources “legally, monetarily and always have the community’s support,” before moving forward on ordinances.
Espinosa said he feels the council should get approval on ordinances from its legal representation before they are passed “so we don’t waste money on un-useful litigation.”
He referred to recent protests against a possible ban on towels hanging from porches as “Towelgate” and said he does not want the council or the Town to micromanage such matters, which he said makes it more like a homeowners’ association than a town council.
“I think everyone in this community does not want to see that,” Espinosa said.
Rymer, who, like Benn, was nominated to the council following the resignation of two council members, is the current council treasurer and chairs the Dredging Committee.
He said he began coming to Fenwick Island in the 1970s, working at businesses including Seaside Country Store as a youth. With his wife, he retired to Fenwick Island in 2020.
His “long experience” in accounting led to his appointment to the treasurer position, he said, adding that he takes “great pride” in the accomplishments of the current council in the past 10 months.
During the question-and-answer period, differences between the candidates’ views emerged, particularly in the areas of parking and shuttles.
Both Kimberley Espinosa and Eric Espinosa said they are open to discussing solutions to the town’s parking issues.
“There’s got to be some answers we can find,” Kimberley Espinosa said, adding that she favors anything that can be done to help Fenwick Island become more of a “walking town.”
Bishop said he is not in favor of either the use of shuttles in the town or allowing commercial parking on residential lots. Rymer said that, while he is against commercial parking on residential property, he is not opposed to limited use of shuttles, such as the one that Nantucket’s restaurant ran, which he said his own father used regularly.
Benn said he does not favor allowing commercial parking in residential areas or shuttle use in the town.
The election will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the town hall, at 800 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island.