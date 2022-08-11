Fenwick Island officials recently approved two measures designed help improve the safety of the town’s residents and visitors.
The town council approved funding for new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), following a request from Police Chief John Devlin to replace existing AEDs, which he said are outdated and no longer working properly. At its July 22 meeting, the council approved an expenditure of $18,000, which will allow the purchase of 10 AEDs — one for the office, seven for the police department, to be carried in police cars, and two for use by the town’s lifeguards.
Devlin said the current AEDs needed to be replaced, while pointing out that the use of the devices greatly improves the chances of survival when someone is suffering from a cardiac incident.
“Their capabilities are quite amazing,” Devlin said. “Two or three years ago, they saved someone’s life.”
Devlin also updated the council on the Town’s adding the Code Red program to the tools the Town uses to inform the public in the event of weather emergencies and other potentially dangerous situations.
He said employee training in the use of the Code Red program is under way. The system will allow for the Town to disseminate emergency information, such as weather alerts, quickly through social media and other digital means.
“We just moved into the current century,” Devlin said.
Mayor Vicki Carmean agreed. She added that the new system will allow residents on the bay side to know where any flooding has occurred, “so you’ll know whether you have to come clean up.” Homeowners’ information will remain confidential when they sign up for Code Red, she said.
Also, Devlin said rental agencies with properties in town will be given the option of signing up for the program so they can, in turn, notify renters of any emergency situations.
The council also discussed the Town joining a program called “Village to Village,” which provides a network of volunteers who perform tasks ranging from transporting people to appointments and taking them grocery shopping to “simple things” like changing a lightbulb or putting out trash cans, according to Residential Advocacy Committee Chairwoman Janice Bortner.
Carmean noted that in a recent Town survey, most respondents were older than 55, and that joining the network does not bring any liability to the Town.
Town Council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger said she likes that the program not only provides services to residents but adds volunteer possibilities for those who would like to help their neighbors.
“It’s a good thing for both sides” of the program,” Magdeburger said.