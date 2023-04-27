Visitors to Fenwick Island’s beaches this summer will be greeted by some new, friendly helpers — and no, it’s not the new crop of lifeguards (although they are certainly friendly).
This year, 12 dune crossings between Atlantic and Lewes streets will be graced by signs bearing ocean-themed cartoon figures, which town officials hope will help the littlest beach visitors find their way back to their families if they should become separated from them.
The figures have been printed on signs that are approximately 4 feet tall and 19 inches wide. Each tells visitors to “Remember Me on Your Way to the Sea” and features colorful pictures of such things as a crab, a seahorse, a seal, a jellyfish, a shark, a dolphin and a mermaid. There’s even a seal — summer visitors might be surprised to see that. Although they probably won’t see a live seal during the warmer seasons, they do occasionally come ashore to rest a bit during the colder months.
Fenwick Island Beach Committee Member Anne Hodges said she thought of the idea for the signs one day on the beach last summer, when she ran into a member of the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol who had a lost child with him.
“I have always been on the beach, and I’m always just watching the children,” Hodges said. “I’ve seen throughout the years, as a child myself and as a mother, so many lost children. The lifeguards do such an amazing job of finding parents and calming the children,” she said.
Hodges, a former teacher, said that, on that day last summer, she stopped to reassure the child that “you couldn’t be any safer than to be with Gabe,” the lifeguard. As she continued speaking with them, she said, the lifeguard said to the child, “Do you know what street you’re on?”
“All the sudden, I turned around and went, ‘Yeah, she’s never going to read Georgetown Street,’” Hodges recalled. “And like that, this idea came to me that we need something that the children can identify with and remember.
“I started putting my thoughts together,” and approached the Beach Committee, Hodges said. “They just thought it was a great idea, and so we’ve been pursuing it, and over the winter, have been putting together the posters” and brainstorming ways to increase public awareness of the signs and how to use them with their children.
The committee worked with the AdArt sign company in Georgetown, Hodges said. While the company helped come up with the brightly colored drawing of sealife, she said, she quickly realized the signs needed a catchy slogan, and came up with “Remember Me on Your Way to the Sea.”
“It just all fell into place,” she said.
“Families lose so many children” on the beach during the summer months, she said, adding that while “we find them eventually, hopefully, this is going to speed up the process.”
She said she’s already had positive comments from parents, who said the signs will not only help children, but possibly parents, as well, who might not be familiar with the names of Fenwick Island’s streets.
The signs will be placed on the beach side of the dunes, near where there are existing signs with the actual names of the streets. The exact orientation of the signs hasn’t been finalized, according to Hodges. Town maintenance crews will be installing them in the coming weeks, and will attempt to find the most effective placement, where families can see them as they enter the beach area, point them out to the children, and can also see them from the ocean side of the dune.
The sign project cost about $1,700, Hodges said, with funds coming from the Beach Committee budget. She said she is very pleased with the quality of the signs — both the materials used and the creativity of the design.
“They should last for quite a long time,” she said.