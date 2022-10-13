The Fenwick Island Planning & Zoning Commission will host a “mini-symposium” on pedestrian and bicycle safety on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
The meeting, to be held at Fenwick Island Town Hall, at 800 Coastal Highway, will also be available via Zoom, with details on the Zoom link available on the Town’s website at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.
The purpose of the meeting, according to Planning Commission Chairperson Amy Kyle, is “to hear from members of the Fenwick Island community about safety hazards and concerns,” specifically on Coastal Highway, which Kyle also referred to as Fenwick Island’s “Main Street.”
The commission’s goals, she said, are:
• To inform the people of Fenwick Island about ways to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists — particularly with regard to Coastal Highway;
• To identify alternatives to create a safe environment around Coastal Highway — such as sidewalks, crossings, lighting, median, intersections and design for all;
• To highlight concerns for individuals with mobility limitations, pedestrians who may be transporting children and gear to the beach, and bicyclists transporting goods; and
• To explore the role and responsibility of the state and county government, and other relevant entities.
The agenda for the meeting includes a time for residents to comment on safety concerns regarding walking and biking on Coastal Highway, as well as an update on progress on the beginning of the long-awaited installation of sidewalks.
Speakers will include Jennifer Cinelli‐Miller, transportation planner for Sussex County for DelDOT; William DeCoursey, associate policy scientist, University of Delaware; Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper; and James Wilson, executive director of Bike Delaware.