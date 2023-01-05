Fenwick Island officials have set Wednesday, Jan. 18, for the next public hearing on proposed changes to the Town’s commercial parking regulations.
The Jan. 18 hearing follows several months of contentious hearings and meetings, throughout which many of Fenwick Island’s business owners have expressed their unhappiness with proposed changes that would double the number of parking spots required if the property undergoes substantial changes.
The Dec. 19 town council meeting was held after the council had rescheduled twice from the original Dec. 2 meeting time, following a water leak in the newly remodeled meeting room and then internet issues that shut down the ability to livestream the meeting.
The Fenwick Island Town Council has advanced yet another version of a commercial parking ordinance that has brought opposition from town business owners in recent months.
On the agenda for the Jan. 18 hearing, which begins at 11 a.m. in the town hall, are a number of amendments:
• To Chapter 160-2 (Definition of “floor area);
• To Chapter 160-5C and Chapter 160-5G (related to mechanical equipment and pools, hot tubs and spas in the commercial zone); and
• To Chapter 160-10 (off-street parking regulations).
The newest version of the parking ordinance changes does not alter the original amendment’s increase in parking requirements from one space for every 100 feet of patron area to one space for every 50 feet of patron area.
Introduced at the council meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, the new version of proposed Ordinance 160-10 removes a ban on parking in setbacks. It also removes a specific square footage requirement for parking space for delivery vehicles.
A third change from the earlier version of the ordinance addresses shared parking arrangements between businesses — an idea that has been suggested as a potential solution where daytime businesses could offer use of their parking areas to other businesses, such as restaurants, that are busiest in the evening.
According to the new proposal, 15 percent of a business’ required parking spaces could come from such agreements with other businesses.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the new first reading of the parking ordinance, despite considerable objections from members of the Fenwick Island business community.
Questions regarding the proposed amendments can be addressed at Town Hall, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Town Manager Patricia Schuchman said this week that written comments on the new ordinance changes will be accepted up to the time of the Jan. 18 hearing, which will be held in the town hall and will also be available virtually. The link to allow access to the livestream of the hearing is available on the town website, at http://www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.