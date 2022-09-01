Fenwick Island property owners will get another chance to weigh in on proposed changes to parking requirements for businesses that would be in place under certain circumstances.
A public hearing in July, and continued discussion at a recent Charter & Ordinance Committee meeting, resulted in the decision to hold yet another hearing on the proposed ordinance change, to Chapter 160-10 of the town code, regarding off-street parking regulations.
The proposed change would require businesses to provide one parking spot for every 50 square feet of “patron space,” while the current requirement is one space per 100 square feet of patron space.
The change would not affect existing businesses unless they substantially change their footprint or type of business.
“We’re going to exercise our desire to have another hearing,” Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said at the Aug. 26 meeting.
“The business community in Fenwick Island has a lot of concerns with this ordinance,” Warren’s Station owner Scott Mumford said via Zoom during the Aug. 26 meeting. “It directly impacts the business community in this town,” Mumford said.
The site of the former Dairy Queen on Coastal Highway has become a central focus in the move to increase parking, as current owner of the property, Joseph Balsamo, has said the unresolved status of the ordinance change is hampering his family’s efforts to bring a new business to the site. Both Balsamo and his attorney, Richard Abbott, have said they will consider filing a lawsuit if the Town approves the parking changes as proposed.
“We’re getting a lot of information that wasn’t available” previously, Magdeburger said.
The council will decide after the hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, whether to proceed toward a second reading (and possible vote) at the next regular council meeting, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23.
Two other proposed changes are to be discussed at the Sept. 19 hearing. Those are to Chapter 160-5C and 160-5G, which relate to placement of mechanical equipment and pools, hot tubs or spas in the town’s commercial district. Both meetings will be available via Zoom, through the link listed on the town website, at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.
The town council, meanwhile, this week voted unanimously to approve the adoption of a two-year moratorium on construction of hotels in the town. This is the second extension of the moratorium.
In other business, Magdeburger announced that the Town is proceeding toward approval of a bid document that will allow the Town to solicit bids for the long-awaited beginning of sidewalk construction.
Magdeburger also announced that beach replenishment for Fenwick Island is scheduled for the winter of 2022 into the spring of 2023. The US. Army Corps of Engineers is currently working on engineering specifications for the project, and that will be followed by the Corps seeking bids for the project.
“I hope they actually get it done” within the proposed window, Magdeburger said. “I remember in years past they said that, then we got it the Fourth of July.”
Also during the Aug. 26 meeting, Police Chief John Devlin announced the promotion of two of his officers: Sgt. Bryan Parsons has been promoted to lieutenant, while Cpl. Jennifer Kerin has been promoted to sergeant.
“We are really blessed to have officers that are so talented,” Magdeburger said.