Lack of sufficient parking for Fenwick Island businesses has become a priority issue in the town, and the town council is considering asking the Charter and Ordinance Committee to draft a change in town regulations that would allow businesses to share their parking lots with each other.
The idea is that businesses that are closed during evening dining hours could offer their spots to restaurants to use as overflow parking, particularly for restaurants to use for employee parking.
“We do have a parking problem,” Town Council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger said at the Friday, June 24 Town Council meeting, adding that she felt such an agreement, which could be reached between individual businesses, “would be a good and positive approach. We need to explore those issues,” said Magdeburger, who also chairs the Charter and Ordinance Committee.
A related proposal has also been floated to help alleviate the parking issues — allowing businesses to use the town hall parking areas during evening hours.
Some council members expressed concerns that could arise from that, including Mayor Vicki Carmean who said “I wouldn’t want there to be a conflict with employees from the town and employees from the restaurants. Council Member Paul Breger said he is concerned that if restaurant employees were allowed to use all the parking around the town hall, there could be an issue with the fire company, which has a substation just west of the town hall building.
Breger said he could foresee issues if cars were blocking fire company members’ access to equipment during a fire alarm. “They want to have total open space to work with,” Breger said.
Carmean said that although she feels “a council meeting is not a good time to work out the logistics” of such a proposal, Carmean said she knows of two businesses that are agreeable to working with restaurants. However, the council did not take action on requesting an ordinance proposal from Charter and Ordinance.
The council also discussed a survey being distributed by Chesapeake Utilities regarding potential natural gas lines being extended to Fenwick Island. The company had asked to use the town seal on the survey envelope as a way to let respondents know it is “legitimate” and possibly elicit more responses.
The company is currently extending a line to the intersection of routes 1 and 54.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Amy Kyle said she would oppose the extension of natural gas service to the town on environmental grounds. “I think it’s not just an infrastructure issue,” Kyle said, referring to the fact that the survey was discussed at a town Infrastructure Committee meeting. “It’s a climate issue,” Kyle said, adding that she does not feel natural gas would be consistent with the town’s sustainability plan.
“What we need to do,” Kyle said, “is electrify, and stop burning stuff. This is a very political issue.”
Council Member Richard Benn said he saw no problem with “encouraging people to voice their opinion. There’s nothing set in stone here,” Benn said.
Carmean, however, said the use of the seal could be seen as a “subtle form of endorsement” by those receiving the survey.
The council voted 6-1 to allow Chesapeake Utilities to use the town seal, as long as there is an accompanying letter from the town explaining that it does not imply endorsement of extending the natural gas service. Council member Janice Bortner was the dissenting vote.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the Town’s 2023-fiscal-year budget, which allots $2.4 million in expenditures — up about $100,000 from the previous year and including $650,000 in capital expenditures for sidewalks;
• Approved the purchase of a used “jon boat” for $2,500 to be used primarily for maintaining Town-owned bulkheads; and
• Approved the expenditure of $3,925 on a new emergency notification system, Code Red, that will give the Town the capability to notify residents of weather-related emergencies and other situations, by emails, robocalls and social media, for a one-year trial period.