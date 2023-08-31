On the heels of completion of its first major sidewalk project, which had been in the works for 20 years, DelDOT kept its promise and “moved us up for design funding for other sidewalks,” Mayor Natalie Magdeburger told the town council at its Friday, Aug. 25, meeting.
At first, the Town's next sidewalk project was scheduled to be funded in 2028 or 2029, but council members were able to convince DelDOT to fund it earlier. A meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18. Magdeburger and other council members will attend, she announced at the council meeting.
“We will start talking to them about the project and try to keep things moving. If all goes well, we will ask for funding in the 2025-2026 fiscal year to get sidewalks in the rest of town. That is our goal,” Magdeburger said.
Resiliency study finished
DelDOT has finished its resiliency study plan, Magdeburger announced on Aug 25.
“What we have seen in the past has a lot of concerns for us, because they created a seawall with deployables on the western side of the highway, leaving all the bayside community, with its rising sea water, so we are anxious to see what their final plans are. We haven’t heard any changes,” she said, adding a meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26.
“We will see what plans they have and move accordingly. Keep in mind the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Back Bay Study started in February. That study is a much more global, regional solution. DelDOT seems to be doing a resiliency study to protect its highway. We’ve been pushing DelDOT to connect with the Army Corps of Engineers, and we will continue to impress upon them that is our goal. Let’s work together. We need a bigger master, and Army Corps has lots of good ideas,” she said.
Wind turbines
The Department of the Interior has asked town officials to act as consultants for the Atlantic Wind Energy lease, and that is good news “that gives us a spot at the table,” Magdeburger said.
She said she sent a letter in February asking for a moratorium on wind turbines and also wrote to the Association of Coastal Towns, which includes representatives from Delaware's coastal towns.
“If we are the consulting party, we will get the opportunity to speak directly. They will be seeking our input, instead of us writing a letter and hoping somebody reads it. We are going to have a seat at the table. We have a primary person and an alternate. We are deciding who that will be. We will pull in the Environmental Committee. They are the reason we are at the table,” she said.
Committee members needed
Applications to join the many Fenwick Island committees are available and the form to apply has been updated. It is available on the Town’s website.
Anyone interested in serving must return the forms by Sept. 15.
The mayor asked those currently on a committee to fill out a form again to be sure the Town gets an accurate count of those interested.
“I think our committees do good things, and I want to see that continue. In the form, there is a description of what committees do and what their future is going to be. In the Planning Commission, when we did the Comprehensive Plan, we put in goals and timelines for those goals to be achieved and who should be achieving them. We want a more protocol-driven committee,” the mayor said.
Bridge replacement
Councilwoman Janice Bortner, while presenting an update on the Route 54 Bridge Project, said town officials are concerned about lighting and the impact it will have.
She said town officials addressed the Dark Sky Initiative in the Comprehensive Plan and agreed light pollution affects the environment, wildlife and humans.
“Any additional lighting should be avoided to prevent an impact on the environment,” she said, showing pictures that illustrate possible versions of lighting, including pillars that would emit more light and reflect on the water.
“We feel, for navigational purposes and having boats go under that bridge, when you are going out in the morning and at night, it reflects. And navigational lights under the bridge might be distracting,” she said.
“People fish out on boats,” Magdeburger added.
“At night you are looking for red and green. You are looking at other boats to be sure you aren’t going to run into them. Several years ago, there was a spotlight that went across the marshlands by Catch 54, so as you are coming out of Fenwick, out of the north channel, you made contact with unlit navigational markers and you were suddenly blinded. It was a problem. Somebody shot it out four times, then they replaced it. People were trying to figure out who shot it out so they could send him more ammunition,” she said, smiling.
“For people who leave at 0-dark-30 to go fishing, at 2 or 3 a.m., navigation markers are not lit in Fenwick like in Ocean City, where there is a red or green light. If you get a lot of lighting from the bridge, that is going to be a problem,” the mayor said.
Bortner said there are no proposed sidewalks coming off the bridge and leading to Coastal Highway.
The mayor said DelDOT might have a sidewalk plan as part of its resiliency study.
“With some of these lights, it will look more like you are going into a commercial venue, and that isn’t appropriate for the community,” Bortner said.
“It will impact people in surrounding homes. I don’t see a bridge as a venue. There are surveys online on the DelDOT Website. They just put up the recording to the meeting,” Bortner said of the recent DelDOT meeting on the bridge project.
“You can see the survey has to be in by Sept. 14. I hope we will turn out for this and really have a voice in these decisions. It will impact us a lot. They want to hear from us. They are looking at this as something in a highly populated area but we don’t see it that way. We see it as a quiet area. That is our interpretation. We have to impress that upon them,” she said.
Trash truck complaint
Complaints about a trash truck leaking what Magdeburger called “trash juice” were addressed when she and council members met with representatives from GFL Environmental, the company with which the Town contracts for trash service.
The mayor said the Town contacted GFL and was told it wouldn’t happen again, but it did, a week later.
GFL’s regional vice president met with town officials, apologized, agreed to clean the area affected and said the company has an older fleet of trucks but would rent a truck with a better seal to prevent future leaks.
The Town has a three-year contract with GFL. It was the only company that replied when the Town put out bids for a trash company, “so our choices of 'off with their heads' — we have to be very careful,” Magdeburger said.
“They were apologetic and professional, and gave us an explanation but not an excuse. One issue that was raised — other towns use a tub system that lets them do everything automated. The issue they have is injuries to their employees who pick up those heavy cans — back, neck, arms, legs, getting run over, being overcome with trash juice — a lot of things can happen to them,” the mayor said.
One option is to switch to trash bins that residents would pull to the end of their driveways on trash pick-up day.
Councilman Ed Bishop said the bins are similar to recycle bins.
“They’re good. You don’t get animals and birds picking at the trash. They don’t fill up with rainwater. GFL they said what they would offer wouldn’t be fully automated service … it would be good for the town because trash would stay in the bin instead of lids going flying and birds and animals picking up the trash,” Bishop said.
During the meeting with GFL, town officials learned it would be faster for the company to get a truck that is fully automated, as opposed to a rear loader. It takes eight months to get a rear loader, but not as long to get an automated truck.
Dredging Committee reports
Wording of the land access agreement for dredging spoils is being finalized, working with the local developer and work is also being done on excess land disturbance to resolve the matter with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
DNREC is expected to start a notification process related to outstanding dredging permits. The Town will use its e-mail list of residents to notify them about dredging. The current project is expected to be finished before next summer.
Commemorative benches considered
The council discussed installing commemorative benches donated by citizens and placed in beach parking lots every three or four streets apart, to give older residents a place to rest.
But Council Member Richard Benn said beach ends are “very dark, especially parking lots at night, and not heavily traveled and we are seeing an increase in vagrancy.”
“So I think we need to refer to our police department and see how it could be enforced. If you provide that bench, people can sleep there. So, before we start sticking benches out, we have to move very carefully. I’ve been seeing some interesting characters around town the last couple weeks, especially,” Benn said.
Another suggested polling the community and asking how residents feel about benches.
'Use of Town equipment' policy pending
The council agreed to form a policy concerning use of Town equipment, following the firing of a town employee who used town equipment to mow a lawn.
“With certain equipment, there is liability for the Town,” Magdeburger said, explaining that a subcommittee will be formed to draft a policy. She asked Benn to be in charge of it and said it will be discussed further at the September council meeting.