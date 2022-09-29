The Fenwick Island Town Council has voted to wait until December to attempt a second reading on an ordinance that would double the number of parking spaces required for some businesses.
The unanimous vote came during the council’s regular meeting on Friday, Sept. 23. It followed discussion during several meetings of the council, as well as the Town’s Charter & Ordinance Committee, during which business owners had asked the council to hold off on approving the proposed regulation, which would change the requirement for parking for a business that undergoes substantial change or expansion, from one parking space per 100 feet of patron space, to one parking space for every 50 feet of patron space.
“This will give the Ad-Hoc Parking Committee an opportunity to meet and come up with solutions,” Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said at the Sept. 23 meeting.
Immediately following the vote to postpone the second reading of the proposal, which is generally followed by a vote for or against changes, Southern Exposure owner Tim Collins thanked the council “for listening. Obviously, there are things going on that will impact the whole town,” Collins said.
During the meeting, several residents expressed their support for the Town’s efforts to change the parking requirements. Denise Cunningham said she feels the proposal is a “thoughtful compromise” and that she feels business owners who have spoken against it are “not considering residents’ concerns.”
Resident Gail Warburton agreed, saying that during the height of the summer season, “restaurant patrons drive up and down the side streets, often parking illegally, on the wrong side of the street.”
Richard Abbott, representing Balsamo Real Estate LLC, which owns the former Dairy Queen property, had written a letter to the Town this month expressing opposition to the proposal and the impact it has had on their attempt to renovate the property for a new tenant. The company filed a lawsuit against the Town on Sept. 1, calling for a stop to the council’s attempts to pass the ordinance.
In the letter, Abbott said the proposal is a “rash overreaction” to parking issues in Fenwick Island. Most discussions regarding parking in recent months have centered around restaurants being so crowded during evenings in the summer season that patrons allegedly have to find parking along side streets, creating congestion and safety issues in the residential areas of the town.
“There is no anecdotal evidence of improper parking that presents a public-safety concern,” Abbott’s letter said.
The proposed ordinance would not affect existing businesses, only those properties on which the business changes to a different type or expands an existing building.
In other business, the council on Sept. 23 voted to request that the Town’s membership dues in the Association of Coastal Towns (ACT) not be used toward the hiring of a consultant for the group who would advise them on wind-farm issues.
Magdeburger said she felt such a move was warranted because of the council’s official stance against wind farms being placed within view of Delaware’s coast. The consultant, she said, is one who has worked for wind-farm companies in the past and, as such, she questioned whether the person would provide a balanced view for the members of ACT.
Fenwick Island is the only Delaware coastal town that has formally opposed current plans for offshore wind farms.