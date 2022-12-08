A Fenwick Island resident has dismissed her lawsuit against the Town over an ordinance passed earlier this year that banned low-speed vehicles.
Kimberley Espinosa filed the dismissal Nov. 30, through her attorney, William B. Parsons Jr., according to a notice provided to the Coastal Point by Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger. Espinosa had sought a temporary restraining order in the Court of Chancery against the Town following the passage of the new ordinance this spring.
“The Town was very pleased with the vice chancellor’s definitive ruling establishing that the ordinance was not pre-empted by state law,” Magdeburger said. “We are also grateful that Ms. Espinosa voluntarily dismissed her suit before the Town incurred additional expenses.”
The dismissal was filed “without prejudice,” and both the Town and Espinosa will bear their own legal costs.
“Since we do not have sidewalks in our community, this ordinance will help keep Bunting Avenue a safer roadway for our pedestrians and bicyclists, who use it as their unofficial boardwalk, and will go a long way to keeping our community a walkable one,” Magdeburger said.
The Chancery Court ruling, issued Nov. 22 by Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, negated the earlier recommendation by Master in Chancery Patricia Griffin that the Town’s ban goes against the state statute that allows the vehicles.
The Fenwick Island Town Council voted in March to ban such vehicles on town streets, following lengthy discussion over potential safety issues.
Espinosa filed a motion seeking a judgment from the state court that the state statute allowing the low-speed vehicles supersedes the Town’s ban on them. The next day, Espinosa filed a motion for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the Town from enforcing the ban for 10 days.
The council’s decision to prohibit the vehicles came during a contentious meeting in March during which several residents questioned the council’s motives in enacting a ban on the vehicles, which council members had said was an effort to make town streets — particularly Bunting Avenue, the town’s north-south oceanside street, safer for pedestrians during the busy summer months.
Espinosa did not respond to requests for comment by the Coastal Point’s press deadline this week.