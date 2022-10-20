Cyclists and pedestrians on Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island are taking their lives in their hands, and it’s time to take a look at how to make them safer.
That was the conclusion of a “mini-symposium” on pedestrian and bicycle safety held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Fenwick Island Town Hall and streamed online via Zoom.
The meeting, sponsored by the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, included presentations from the state Department of Transportation and Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin, as well as a man Planning Commission Chair Amy Kyle called “the most active biker I know in Fenwick Island.”
John Nason told the attendees he had been cycling in Fenwick Island for 43 years, “when I haven’t been running or swimming.” Nason said that while the town’s bayside streets are “an absolute pleasure” to cycle on, Coastal Highway “is a major problem.”
Nason proposed two potential solutions to safety issues on Coastal Highway. Both involved educating people — whether they’re on foot, on a bike or in a vehicle — about safety rules of the road.
“Trying to cross Coastal Highway … is a life- threatening adventure,” Nason said.
Most cars, he said, will not stop for pedestrians — and in fact, Delaware law does not require them to stop unless pedestrians are actually in a crosswalk. Other states require cars to stop for pedestrians who are merely waiting at a crosswalk. Nason and other presenters said the difference in laws causes confusion among visitors, who are often from states with laws that differ from Delaware’s.
Nason suggested improvements to safety measures might include a push button for pedestrians to use to activate flashing lights at crosswalks. He also said dedicated “protected bike lanes” the length of Coastal Highway in the beach area would be helpful.
He admitted that cyclists often put themselves and other cyclists in danger by disobeying traffic regulations calling for cyclists to ride with traffic. He said about 5 percent of cyclists ride against traffic, “which creates real problems. I would like to see the State make this a traffic offense,” he said.
As far as Bunting Avenue, which serves as a main thoroughfare for pedestrians and cyclists, Nason said he has “rarely found cars and trucks to be a problem,” as motorists learn that it is not easy for vehicles to travel on Bunting because of the heavy pedestrian and bicycle traffic there.
Nason added that pedestrians and cyclists traveling “four, even five abreast” on Bunting, especially, can cause traffic problems. He said he believes the way to address this is “education and signage. You can’t legislate good sense, unfortunately.”
Scott Mumford, owner of Warren’s Station restaurant on Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island, lauded the meeting.
“This is a very important discussion,” Mumford said. He said he is particularly concerned about pedestrian safety at the intersection of Routes 1 (Coastal Highway) and 54.
Mumford said that as development west of Fenwick Island increases, that intersection will only get more active. He said he would like to see “some kind of pedestrian walkway” from the Bayside community west of Fenwick Island on Route 54 to the intersection with Coastal Highway.
“We can do a better job there,” Mumford said.
Planning & Zoning Commission member Julie Lee echoed Mumford’s thoughts, agreeing that the intersection is “very, very, very dangerous. Something needs to be done before somebody gets killed,” Lee said. She suggested adding a “pedestrians only” signal at the intersection.
Devlin said the addition of the “No U-turn” sign at Bayard Street was an idea that town officials and DelDOT agreed “looked good on paper” to address an ongoing problem there, but that the sign caused “more of an issue than a correction” because motorists were using adjacent parking lots to make the turn instead.
Devlin said he is “not a fan of being heavy-handed” in enforcing traffic issues involving pedestrian and bicycle safety, but he said his officers spend quite a bit of time talking with people on Bunting and Coastal Highway.
“People come here; then they leave and we get a new group next year,” he said, adding that “messaging, messaging, messaging” about safety is crucial in the resort town.
Former mayor Vicki Carmean, who spent 20 years on the town council trying to get sidewalks installed in Fenwick Island, said the bidding process is beginning for the installation of sidewalks on Coastal Highway between Dagsboro and Indian streets.
However, “there is a bigger plan in place” to extend sidewalks on both sides of the highway, the length of the town, Carmean said. Unfortunately, she said, that project has been on hold for years because DelDOT has placed it below more than 20 other projects statewide in recent years.
Fenwick sidewalks are currently listed 24th on DelDOT’s list of targeted projects, according to DelDOT planner Jennifer Cinelli.
James Wilson, executive director of Bike Delaware (www.bikedd.org), commented that having Coastal Highway as Fenwick Island’s “Main Street” brings a unique set of challenges. Wilson showed slides of a high-traffic road in Florida that has implemented a number of safety measures, including splitting off through-traffic from local traffic, as well as separating bike and pedestrian traffic from vehicle traffic.
“Does Fenwick Island want a Main Street that is not ugly and [not] a traffic sewer?” Wilson asked. He said the Town and residents need to ask themselves two questions: “What do you want? Can you have it?” he asked.
“The key insight,” Wilson said, “is to design to the traffic you want, not to feel like the traffic you have is a commandment from God.”
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said, “I think we need a reimagination of what our Route 1 corridor looks like.”
Cinelli recommended that the Town continue to work with the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration as it moves toward an update of its comprehensive plan — a municipality’s blueprint for future growth and development, generally updated every 10 years. The Planning & Zoning Commission has recently undertaken an earlier-than-required update of Fenwick Island’s comprehensive plan.