After discussing yet another version of proposed changes to parking regulations for the town’s businesses, the Fenwick Island Town Council has sent the issue back to the Charter & Ordinance Committee for review.
The move comes after the council voted last month to move forward with revisions to a proposed ordinance change. While keeping the central piece of the ordinance change — an increase in parking requirements from one space per 100 feet of patron area to one space per 50 feet of patron area — intact, the proposed changes eliminated some requirements involving parking limitations in setbacks and eliminated a requirement for a dedicated area for deliveries.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger began the discussion at the Friday, Jan. 27, council meeting by saying, “I believe we have heard all the viewpoints and suggestions,” regarding parking regulations for businesses.
Saying, “Personally, I don’t think it’s necessary,” Magdeburger acknowledged that there had “been a further request” to have the Charter & Ordinance Committee review the topic and report back to the council with its findings.
Tim Collins, owner of the Southern Exposure clothing store in Fenwick Island, said, “I do agree that this thing has been kicked around and discussed and turned upside-down and shook,” but that he feels the council is not listening to the public on the issue.
Collins said at the December public hearing on the ordinance change that “not a single person” spoke in favor of the changes. He said he applauds sending the issue back to Charter & Ordinance — which is chaired by Magdeburger — for review.
Magdeburger said she disagreed with Collins’ characterization, saying, “We’ve had a number of people come in” supporting the changes, “a number of letters and emails. The record will show that there are a lot of people supporting the change,” she said.
Since the agenda for the next Charter & Ordinance meeting, scheduled for Jan. 30, was already set, Magdeburger said the parking changes would be placed on the agenda for the committee’s February meeting.
Later in the meeting, Magdeburger asked Collins for help garnering support from town businesses for the long-awaited addition of sidewalks to several blocks along Coastal Highway. Two property owners in the five-block area have “said no” to the addition of sidewalks along their property, and two have not responded at all, according to Pedestrian Safety Committee Chairman Ed Bishop.
“This is something that we need to work together on,” Magdeburger said, adding that sidewalks will help with parking issues because more people will be inclined to walk to businesses. “Right now, we are going to move heaven and earth to make sure it’s done, and done well before the season,” she said. “I would hate to lose this moment in time,” said Magdeburger, whose mother, former mayor Vicki Carmean, worked for many years to get sidewalks along Coastal Highway during her time on the council.
“I only have the ability to do a certain amount,” Collins said.
Also at the Jan. 27 council meeting, Dredging Committee Chairman William Rymer updated the council on the proposed dredging of two channels leading to the Assawoman Bay, saying talks with the developer of a project along Route 54 have resumed. Delays in the project, which had been eyed by the Town as a potential site for disposal of dredged material, had caused town officials to move on to two other potential sites.
One alternative would be to reconstruct the former Seal Island, using the dredged material. But Rymer said delays in talks with DNREC have set the Seal Island project potential back, while movement in the Carl M. Freeman Companies project has brought that back to the forefront.