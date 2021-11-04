Fenwick Island’s newly formed Residential Advocacy Committee approved its mission statement at its second meeting, held virtually on Monday, Nov. 1.
The group settled on serving “as an advocate for residents of the Town of Fenwick Island as our community experiences both residential and commercial growth.
“Resident voice in governance is essential to ensure a strong and vibrant community that reflects the desires of the residents,” the statement continues, and sets the committee up as a liaison between residents and the town council. “Residents are encouraged to bring suggestions or concerns to the committee so that we may work collaboratively with the collective goal of ensuring Fenwick remains a quiet, family-oriented town.”
Committee Co-Chair Gail Warburton offered a presentation of photographs she had taken during a recent trip to New England, focusing on seasonal flower displays at businesses there, and suggesting it could be a concept for Fenwick to implement.
“There are just flowers everywhere. It’s just so inviting,” Warburton said.
She added that she had spoken to business owners during her trip who told her that, in many cases, the businesses are required to pay to participate in beautification efforts in their communities.
Committee Member Lisa Ryan said, however, that “we can’t mandate that on businesses,” and suggested that the Town take the lead by beginning beautification efforts in public places, such as the Route 1 median and the town park.
Ryan pointed to efforts by Bethany Beach to make its streetscapes more attractive in recent years.
“If you took all those flowers away, Bethany Beach isn’t a very cute town,” she said. “I think we as a town need to be beautifying the town… and the rest will follow.”
“I’ve been working on some inspiration and ideas for that whole block,” Ryan said of the area around town hall, adding that she has already spoken to some folks in town who have said they would be willing to contribute financially to such an effort.
Committee Member Tim Bergin said he feels that comparing Fenwick Island to New England isn’t a good idea because “these places have a radically different culture.”
Ryan agreed, adding that New England has more of a year-round population than Fenwick Island.
Committee Co-Chair Janice Bortner said the idea is “something we can discuss in the future.”
The committee also addressed concerns about commercial dumpsters, both from an aesthetic point of view and one of health and safety. Bortner said she came to understand the severity of the problem of uncovered and unsecured dumpsters during a recent fact-finding “dumpster crawl.”
“I really had no idea of the severity of the problem,” she said, since she doesn’t have any businesses near her home. “Not only are they unsightly, but they’re a health and safety hazard,” Bortner said.
Amy Kyle, president of the Fenwick Island Society of Homeowners (FISH) suggested that the committee add the issue of proximity to homes to its proposal for the town council to consider taking up the matter.
Council Vice President Jackie Napolitano called in during the meeting to tell the committee that during her election campaign this past summer she had spoken to many residents who were concerned about dumpsters.
Ann Riley, a member of the committee, suggested that “it makes sense to get some input from commercial owners. They have a lot at stake here.”
Bortner, however, said the committee’s role is merely to suggest that the council consider the issue. “We’re just a starting point,” she said.
Scott Mumford, owner of Warren’s Station restaurant, called in to ask whether the committee would be “making suggestions” to the business community, and expressed concern that the businesses be part of the conversation, whether it be regarding beautification or trash receptacles.
When Mumford suggested having someone on the committee who is both a resident and a business owner, Warburton responded, “That’s an interesting concept.”
Mumford said he is “supportive of any kind of beautification” but had some concerns about feasibility of restrictions on trash receptacles. He said his business’ property is large enough that “we can tuck our dumpsters” away from residential properties, but that some businesses are located on smaller lots, where it would be more difficult.
The next meeting of the Residential Advocacy Committee will be Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m.