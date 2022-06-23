A Fenwick Island resident has filed a lawsuit against the Town regarding its recent passage of an ordinance banning low-speed vehicles.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, June 21, in Delaware’s Chancery Court by Kimberley Espinosa, who lives on Bayside Drive, inside the town limits of Fenwick Island.
Espinosa said this week that she filed the lawsuit in response to the Town’s March passage of a ban on low-speed vehicles. She and her husband, Eric Espinosa, own a Moke, a brand of such vehicles that has gained popularity in recent years, particularly in resort areas.
“We feel that it’s overreach by the council,” Kimberley Espinosa said of the ban. “Nearly everyone who spoke” she said of the March public hearing, “was against the council passing it.”
The Espinosas purchased their Moke after moving to Fenwick Island a year and a half ago, Kimberley Espinosa said. One of the reasons they bought that type of vehicle was that “it’s environmentally-friendly,” being battery-powered, and that they would use it to go to the beach, to restaurants or to stores in town.
“We moved in and then ordered the Moke because we are living here,” she said, “and it’s a cool vehicle. It’s licensed, insured, registered — everything you can imagine.”
With the lawsuit, Espinosa is seeking an “injunction and declaratory relief” from the ban, as stated in the complaint. The crux of the complaint is that the ban goes against the state statute, passed in 2007, allowing such vehicles to operate on streets with speed limits at 35 mph or lower.
The lawsuit states that Espinosa has operated the Moke around town “for all of her travel needs,” which include “to and from the beach, dining, grocery shopping, miscellaneous errands and social and recreational outings” — until the ban took effect.
Espinosa, the lawsuit states, has “suffered irreparable harm because her constitutionally protected right to travel has been significantly impinged” by the town ordinance. The ban is in “direct conflict” with section 2113A of the Delaware Code, it states.
The state statute also allows low-speed vehicles to be used to cross highways where the speed limit is more than 35 mph.
Represented by Wilmington attorney William Larson in the lawsuit, Espinosa said Larson met with officials from the Town after the ban was enacted, in an effort “to come up with something that would allow us to drive our vehicles,” Espinosa said. “There were compromises that were floated, but nothing came of it,” she said.
Fenwick Island Mayor Vicki Carmean said this week that the ban was enacted as a “safety issue.” The council felt that, with the lack of sidewalks along most of Fenwick Island’s streets, and the heavy pedestrian traffic, the Mokes and similar vehicles were a hazard.
“The Town is concerned about safety,” Carmean said. “We have an obligation to protect people in town,” she said, adding that, in some types of communities, such as campgrounds and gated communities, “I think they would be fine,” but because of the lack of sidewalks and the heavy pedestrian use on roads like Bunting Avenue, “it just doesn’t work in Fenwick Island.”
In addition to seeking an injunction that would stop the enforcement of the low-speed vehicle ban, Espinosa’s lawsuit seeks reimbursement of court costs.