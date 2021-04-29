Fenwick Island officials are busy getting ready for what looks like it could be a banner summer in the resort town.
On Friday, April 23, Mayor Eugene Langan said at the council’s regular monthly meeting that, in conversations he has had with area real estate professionals, he is learning that rentals in the town “are absolutely booked through the fall.
“I have a feeling it’s going to be a busy, busy summer,” Langan said.
The report mirrors recent comments from Bethany Beach officials, who are expecting heavy crowds this summer.
Fenwick Island Town Manager Teresa Tieman told the council that, as of May 3, town employees will be working in the town hall again as a whole, for the first time in more than a year. Since last March, town staff have been rotating being in the office and working from home, to reduce potential exposures if someone were to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
“That, fortunately, did not occur,” Tieman said in an email this week.
The lobby in the town hall will be open to the public again at the end of May. Admittance to the town hall itself will be by appointment only at that point, she noted.
Tieman said there still might be times when employees will work remotely, and that the Town will be issuing iPads to employees and council members to better facilitate virtual communications between employees in those situations.
The council at the April 23 meeting approved acceptable-use policies regarding use of Town-issued computers and tablets for employees, with the meeting itself held virtually due to restrictions regarding capacity limits in the town hall during the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy, she said, “is basically a resource so we make sound decisions” when using social media and other digital platforms.
Tieman said the policy acknowledges that there are times when employees and council members will use their Town-issued equipment for personal matters, and gives guidance on those types of issues.
Tieman also told the council that the work on the town hall, including painting, new HVAC in the lifeguard office and locker room areas, is complete, and that work in the medians of Coastal Highway has been completed. She said she is working with state legislators to obtain state bond-bill funding for Town projects including sidewalks and dredging.
Town maintenance crews have been working to be sure the beach areas are ready for summer visitors. She said the dunes have been the major area of concentration lately.
“They’re working on them every day,” Tieman said, even though the maintenance crew has been “down to two and a half workers” in recent weeks.
“I think the beach is in very good shape,” Vice Mayor Richard Mais said.
Meanwhile, Police Chief John Devlin said his department has received four vehicles from the Law Enforcement Support Office, which supplies surplus vehicles to law enforcement agencies throughout the country.
The vehicles are a Ford F-150 pickup truck, a Humvee, a Kubota “side-by-side” vehicle and a 5-ton truck. Devlin said the Kubota can be used on the beach to transport equipment or, in an emergency, to transport an injured person off the beach. The 5-ton truck, he said, can be used in high-water situations.
Devlin said there are some concerns about some rust in the bed of the F-150 truck that could result in the Town not keeping that. There are also some title issues with the 5-ton truck, but he said he hoped to have those resolved shortly.
As of Wednesday, April 28, he said he expects to have all of the new vehicles road-ready in the coming weeks, with the possible exception of the F-150, if it is deemed unusable. All in all, Devlin said, the department obtained $200,000 worth of equipment for about $2,000. The vehicles themselves were free, but there were some minimal associated costs, he said.
Devlin also reported that the police department has acquired four body cameras for officers, which will enable each officer on duty to wear one. He said the department has obtained a $23,000 grant for the body cameras and that he wants to be “ahead of the crunch” he expects when law enforcement agencies are required to use body cameras.
Business Committee Chairperson Tim Collins, in a report submitted to the Town ahead of the meeting, notified them that all commercial space in the town is occupied and that he is “optimistic” about the outlook for businesses in town as the nation begins to emerge from a year of unprecedented difficulties related to the pandemic.
Collins reported that the trend for businesses in town are “more upscale” and that outdoor dining, where permitted, is “very popular.” (Gov. John Carney also eased outdoor dining restrictions this week, permitting parties of up to 10 people to be seated together.) Collins commended town officials for working with businesses to help reduce impacts due to the pandemic.
In other business, the council approved the appointment of members of the town’s Board of Elections, including Audrey Serio, inspector; Sally Craig, judge; Carl McWilliams, judge; and Colleen Wilson, alternate.