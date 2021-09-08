Fenwick Island police this week arrested a Pennsylvania man after an incident in which he allegedly threatened someone with a handgun.
Fenwick Island Police Department Chief John L. Devlin reported that, on Sept. 5, police had been called to the Fenwick Islander motel for a report of a disorderly person with a weapon. Police subsequently found that Keith A. Banks, 35, of York, Pa., had allegedly been in possession of a handgun and had allegedly displayed the weapon while threatening to harm another individual.
The FIPD said officers discovered Banks had previously been convicted on a felony charge of Armed Robbery in Maryland in 2011 and was therefore prohibited from possession a firearm.
Banks was charged with Aggravated Menacing, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited and Terroristic Threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a S261,000 secured bond.