A proposed ordinance change in Fenwick Island, which would require businesses to provide more parking spaces, has a number of town businesses uniting in their opposition to the change.
Being proposed is a change in parking ratios for new businesses and for those making “substantial” changes to their businesses, from the current requirement of one space for every 100 square feet of patron area to one space for every 50 feet of patron area.
After months of discussion and debate, the Fenwick Island Town Council is scheduled to hold a second reading on the proposal, and possibly vote on it, at its Friday, Dec. 16, meeting, to be held in Fenwick Island Town Hall at 3 p.m.
In her latest letter to residents on the Town’s website, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger acknowledged that the Ad Hoc Parking Committee “has met numerous times since reconvening in September to discuss the issue of the proposed ordinance…” and added that “the town understands the business community is concerned about the value of their property if they were to sell and/or how the parking ratios might apply if they undertook a substantial renovation.
“However,” Magdeburger said, the Town is also concerned that with each new build under the 2013 ordinance, the parking shortage would worsen “to the point where there would be no available space for the patrons of our businesses to park, leading to more illegal parking and/or patrons who decide not to come to Fenwick at all because parking does not exist.”
In the letter, Magdeburger said parking issues in Fenwick Island worsened as a result of a reduction of parking ratios by more than 60 percent in 2013. She used the example of a restaurant with a 200-seat capacity and a staff of 25 to 30 employees being permitted to build with only 29 required parking spaces on its property.
According to Magdeburger, there are only 112 spaces within a two-block radius of Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island’s residential area to absorb the “excess parking needs” of the business community.
Referring to the location of the former Ropewalk restaurant — now Matt’s Fish Camp — without naming either business, Magdeburger said, after the 2013 ordinance was passed, a restaurant was built with only 29 required parking spaces “and immediately parking problems were reported in that area and continues today with complaints received from residents and businesses.”
In 2022, Magdeburger said, 80 percent of all parking tickets issued after 4 p.m. were within a two-block radius of Matt’s Fish Camp, “despite the fact that the new restaurant owner proactively leased space that provided an additional 24 spaces, even though not required by the Town to do so.”
Business owners who were members of the Ad Hoc Parking Committee requested a number of changes to the proposed ordinance, including:
• Allowing increased height limits in the commercial zone;
• Requiring smaller driveways in the residential zone to increase availability of on-street parking for commercial patrons;
• Allowing parking on both sides of the street in the residential zone to create more parking for commercial patrons;
• Allowing commercial parking at Town Hall after office hours;
• Allowing parking in setback areas;
• Eliminating the requirement for on-site delivery areas;
• Eliminating any “change in use” parking requirements;
• Altering the definition of what constitutes a substantial renovation and would activate the new parking ratios;
• Eliminating additional parking requirements if a hotel had “accessory uses” such as a public restaurant/banquet room; and
• Maintaining the hotel ratio as one spot per room plus one additional spot for every 10 rooms.
The Town’s suggested compromises, meanwhile, included allowing a percentage of the required parking spaces to be met by spaces at another location, with proof of a written agreement between owners. The Town also discussed a compromise involving use of setbacks for parking, although which setbacks might be used was a matter of some debate at the committee’s final meeting on Nov. 30.
At an Ad Hoc Parking Committee meeting last month, Magdeburger, a committee member, was asked by another committee member, Warren’s Station Restaurant owner Scott Mumford, to read the suggestions into the record.
After doing so, she repeatedly asked the members of the business community who were present, including Mumford, Kinsley Hazel and Southern Exposure clothing store owner Tim Collins, whether they had come up with a plan to implement a “business helping business” plan, asking several times, “So, no plan?” The idea behind such a plan was that businesses that were closed during the evening hours might offer their spaces to businesses such as restaurants, whose busiest times are in the evening.
The Town had asked the business community to come up with a “framework” that would address such issues, as how many spots would be offered, or whether ordinances would need to be changed to allow such arrangements to work.
Although new commercial development has been rare in Fenwick Island in recent years, one property that has received considerable attention in recent months is the former Dairy Queen site at 1007 Coastal Highway. Owner Joseph Balsamo, a Baltimore-based developer, had proposed an expansion of the current building to add second-floor dining space.
Under the current parking requirements, Balsamo’s planned 1,900 square feet of patron space would necessitate that he provide 19 parking spaces. A schematic provided by Balsamo shows 39 spaces required in the current proposed configuration.
However, with no parking allowed in setbacks under the proposed ordinance, Balsamo’s project would only have space for 21 parking spots — fewer than would be required. Balsamo has said his redevelopment of the former Dairy Queen property is at a standstill because he was told it could not move forward until the parking ordinance issue was settled. Town officials, including Town Manager Patricia Schuchman, have disputed his claim and have said they have not received final plans for his project.
The town council was scheduled to hold second hearings and potentially vote on the proposed ordinance on Dec. 2, but the meeting was postponed by two weeks because the town hall meeting room’s remodeling project was delayed by a water leak.