After two postponements of its regular December, Fenwick Island’s Town Council continues to tackle issues the town’s leaders see as key to maintaining the town’s quality of life.
The first postponement of the council meeting was necessitated by a leak in the town meeting room which was in the midst of a renovation project; damage from the water needed to be repaired and some new materials had to be replaced.
The second postponement came Dec. 16 due to problems with the town’s internet service, which meant the meeting could not be livestreamed as had been posted on the agenda.
When the council finally held the meeting, more than two weeks after its original date, a packed agenda, including a new version of a long-debated revision of its commercial parking requirements, meant that it took the council nearly three hours to complete its agenda.
In addition to introducing changes to the parking ordinance and moving that issue toward yet another public hearing (see article in Dec. 23 Coastal Point), the council addressed
In an update on the dredging of two channels in the Little Assawoman Bay, Dredging Committee chairman William Rymer said the placement of dredge spoils is still unresolved for the proposed project. He said at the Dec. 19 meeting that delays are still plaguing DNREC’s approval of placement on of the dredged material on Seal Island to renew it as a wildlife sanctuary.
Rymer also said that placement of the dredge materials at a construction site west of Fenwick Island is still not completely off the table, and that continues to appear to be the most cost-effective option of three now being considered. Placement north of town in the Seatowne community is still a possibility, Rymer said, and if the state delays continue regarding the Seal Island project, “we will turn our attention to Seatowne,” he said.
Fenwick Island’s new IT committee has begun setting its agenda, which includes improving the usability of the town’s website, enhancing overall communications within the town office and the community.
Police Chief John Devlin requested that Fenwick Island’s Charter and Ordinance Committee review town laws regarding issues that are currently listed as misdemeanor crimes but which he feels should be civil violations. Devlin said he has identified nine such issues, including violations such as dogs on the beach, which would save town officers from having to spend as much time in court addressing the violations.
“I think we ought to have Charter and Ordinance look at that,” Devlin said. The council agreed; the topic has been passed on to the Charter and Ordinance Committee for review.
Devlin and Mayor Natalie Magdeburger also lauded the efforts of Cpl. Stephen Majewski in a recent episode at the Seaside Hotel regarding a vehicle parked behind the hotel and “two gentlemen dressed in black” in the vehicle. “There was an issue involving some medical needs that (Majewski) addressed,” Magdeburger said, adding that residents should “please stay alert” regarding their surroundings and “if you see something that doesn’t look right, please call the police.”
In other business, the council:
- Approved the hiring of a second parking officer for the summer 2023 season. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said the addition of a parking officer freed up the other officers to address other issues and the second officer is needed since the town has extended parking enforcement hours until 10 p.m.
- Approved the appointment of Cheryl Hale Carey to the Pedestrian Safety Committee, Winnie Lewis as an emeritus member of the Planning Commission and Susan Brennan as a member of the Planning Commission; and
- Approved expenditure of $2,000 to repair the digital sign in front of town hall, which Town Manager Pat Schuchman said no longer works properly. The council is hoping to secure Homeland Security funds in the next budget cycle to replace the sign with a new one.