Fenwick Island’s update of its Comprehensive Plan — the document used by municipalities to plan for future challenges and growth — has had its close-up and is now ready for its final edit.
Comprehensive plans are redone every 10 years, with reviews generally conducted every five years. Fenwick Island’s Planning Commission decided in 2021 to completely redo its plan earlier than required, due to growth in the area and increasing concerns about issues such as climate change and their impact on the town.
“This is a critical and exciting project,” Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Brennan said at a special town council meeting held on Thursday, June 8.
The current plan was created about seven years ago, Brennan said.
“You do these plans for a decade, with the idea that those are the major issues” outlined in the, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said. “Those issues have changed,” she added, and issues such as flooding have been exacerbated by weather changes — heavier storms that dump large amounts of rain on the beach town, overtaxing drainage systems, causing erosion and other issues.
“It’s our consciousness. It’s our direction in life,” Magdeburger said.
She also listed pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as development around the beach areas, as major concerns for the Town in the coming years.
“This was a long-term collaboration between a lot of people,” Magdeburger said of the new plan.
Brennan lauded the efforts of Town Manager Patricia Schuchman in the project, saying Schuchman’s help “flies below the radar screen” but has been crucial.
The rollout of the plan has been many-tiered, including a recent open house, as well as online updates that residents and property owners could review, and regular updates on the plan’s progress at town council and planning commission meetings.
Brennan called the development of the plan “more grassroots,” perhaps, than previous plans, which were mostly prepared by consultants at the University of Delaware. This time, she said, “We used the University of Delaware as our advisors, but we wrote the plan.”
Magdeburger explained that the plan will be voted on by the town council, and from there it goes to the state Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS) for review by a number of state agencies.
“Then we get to sit with them and listen to their recommendations — their recommendations and their feedback,” she said.
The plan then comes back for further town council review and approval, and ultimately returns to state officials for final approval.
Once approved, town officials will begin to work through the list of implementation items within the plan.
“This is so important,” former mayor Vicki Carmean said, adding that she “would encourage the community to think in terms of the challenges to this community.”