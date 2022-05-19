Fenwick Island Police Department Cpl. Christopher Story was backing into his driveway in Seaford after working the midnight shift when he heard the call from the emergency services dispatcher: “Officer down.”
It was the morning of April 25, 2021, and the officer was Cpl. Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department. Heacook had been responding to a report of a fight in progress that morning when he was knocked unconscious. An elderly couple, who were neighbors of the home where the initial call came from, also called 911 to report they had been beaten by someone who was no longer in the home.
Other officers, responding after Heacook did not respond to dispatchers’ queries, found him unconscious.
Story, meanwhile, pulled right out from his driveway and drove to the scene.
“As soon as I heard that, I went right down to where the incident happened,” he said. “I saw a lot of the officers were there, and they were trying to get everything roped off and done so they could investigate it. I didn’t know if Keith was still on the scene or not, and I saw them running.
“I asked them, ‘Where’s Keith?’” Story said, “and they had already taken him to the hospital.” Story said he asked who had gone with Heacook. “They said they didn’t know if anyone went with him,” he said.
At that point in his recalling of that morning, Story stopped and said, “To backtrack, some, I was working in Georgetown when Chad got shot,” he said, referencing Chad Spicer of the Georgetown Police Department, who died after being shot that day in 2009. “So, this is the second line-of-duty… Yeah… It brings back a lot of raw emotion.”
Story said he learned through his experience of Spicer’s shooting in 2009 near the Georgetown McDonald’s that when there is a shooting, “You’ve got your original crime scene where this occurred, but at the hospital… it’s another crime scene.” He explained that “at the hospital, anything — uniforms, all that” has to be secured and preserved as evidence.
“So if there’s nobody down there with him at the hospital… I got in my car, to go down and do what I can at the hospital. Just to be with Keith,” whom he said he had gotten to know while working in the neighboring Laurel Police Department.
“I didn’t want him to be there by himself,” he said.
In addition, Story said, he wanted to help collect “any evidence that might be there.”
When he arrived at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., he said, “There were three Maryland State Police troopers there. Keith was in the room. They were working on him. I noticed that everything that Keith had on was now on the floor. So, with everything that was going on in that room, with all the doctors and nurses in it, that became a second crime scene.”
Story said he immediately began collecting Heacook’s uniform and firearm “so that when the incident was turned over to the state police, they had all the stuff.
“Then I stayed there at the emergency room. At that time, another Delmar officer came in that I’ve known for years. I basically said, ‘Look, I got the room. I got the evidence. I got all the stuff. I will take care of this.” He then told the other officer, “If he goes to a CAT scan, if he goes anywhere, do not leave his side. You stay with him.
“And he did.”
Story was one of 11 officers honored last month with the Delaware State Police Superintendent’s Award for their service during the Heacook incident. Heacook never regained consciousness and died April 28, 2021. Randon Wilkerson, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in Heacook’s death.
Last week, Story, whose right arm bears a tattoo in memory of Spicer, traveled to Washington, D.C., to take part in the National Law Enforcement Week observances there, including a candlelight vigil Friday, May 13, honoring law-enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in the past year.
Although Story said he had attended the observance in the nation’s capital once even before Spicer was killed, he has been at every one since 2009. The ceremonies were not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he believes every police recruit should attend the memorials, because they bring home the risks police officers face on the job, and the impact of that risk on their families.
Story’s boss, Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin, said he knows the impact his career of 33 years has had on his own family — the worries his own wife deals with and the grief Heacook’s family faces. Devlin was a friend and neighbor of Heacook, and said he keeps in contact with his widow, Susan.
“I told her she will always be a part of that ‘blue’ family,” Devlin said. “That some people will continue to look out for her best interest.”
While Devlin said he “can’t imagine” how difficult the recent anniversary of Heacook’s death, or the coverage of the national memorial observances last week, are on Heacook’s family, he felt the outpouring of support to them following Heacook’s death was “a silver lining” and part of being in a close-knit community.
“You saw people lining the roads,” he said, when Heacook’s body was returned to Delmar for burial.
“Route 13 was lined from [Route] 404 all the way to Delmar,” he said, not just with law-enforcement officers but with supporters from all over the area.
Story said that, for him, seeing the families of fallen law-enforcement officers arriving at the Washington, D.C., memorials is always extraordinarily moving.
“To see the families come off the bus, to see the little ones — that’s when it really, really hits home,” he said. “Because you’re out there doing the same thing.
“We know we may not go home,” after every shift, Story said. “But at the same time, we don’t think about it. It could happen.” But then, he said, “You see the families come off the bus, and it did happen” to them. “It puts it in perspective.”
A career law-enforcement officer, Story went into to U.S. Air Force right after high school, where he became an Air Force police officer. “Once I left the Air Force, I went into corrections,” he said, “and then from corrections to being a police officer,” having graduated from Delaware’s police academy in 2003.
While visiting Washington, D.C., last week, Story took rubbings made with pencil and paper, of the names of Delaware officers killed in the line of duty, including those of Spicer, and now, Heacook, on the law enforcement memorial there.
“You hear all the time, people say, ‘Well, the cops sign up for that,’” he said. He shook his head.
“We don’t sign up for that.”