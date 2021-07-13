The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates” event on Saturday, July 17, at 9 a.m. Due to the closure of Fenwick Island Town Hall to the public, the forum will be hosted in the Chamber parking lot, with a rain date to be determined.
The forum will consist of a short introduction section and a Q&A with the candidates. The forum will be moderated by Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann, and all questions from the public will be pre-submitted and provided to the candidates in advance. After the Q&A session, a “Meet & Greet” that will allow for the public to meet each candidate individually will be held.
The forum is open to all eligible Fenwick Island voters.
The Fenwick Island Town Council election is on Aug. 7, and there are eight candidates competing for four open seats.
There are four incumbents and four challengers running. The incumbents are: Mayor Eugene Langan, Vice-Mayor Richard Mais and Council Members William Weistling Jr. and Mitchell Houser Sr. The challengers include Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeburger and Jacqueline Napolitano.
For more information, visit the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.thequietresorts.com.