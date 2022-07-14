A Chancery Court judge has recommended a temporary restraining order be issued regarding the Town of Fenwick Island’s recently passed ban on low-speed vehicles on town streets.
The recommendation, issued by Patricia W. Griffin, Master in Chancery, on July 6, is in response to a lawsuit filed in the state court on June 22 by Fenwick Island homeowner Kimberley Espinosa. Espinosa, who lives on Bayside Drive, filed the suit because she felt she should be able to drive her Moke — which she purchased in March 2021, after she and her husband, Eric, bought their Fenwick Island home — on town streets.
The order recommends the issuance of a temporary restraining order, stating that the Town is “enjoined from enforcing the ordinance, and requiring Espinosa and the Town to advise the court whether they will seek a hearing on a preliminary injunction or otherwise move forward to resolve the matter.
A Moke is a street-legal electric, open-air low-speed vehicle. Under Delaware state law, they belong to a class of vehicles that are allowed to be operated on streets where the posted speed limit does not exceed 35 mph.
The Fenwick Island ordinance, passed on March 4, states that low-speed vehicles are not permitted on any town street, with the exception of construction vehicles, lawn mowers, emergency vehicles or electric passive-assistive mobility devices.
The decision released by Griffin last week states that she based her decision on the fact that, in such matters, state law supersedes local laws, and since state law allows low-speed vehicles, Griffin issued a temporary restraining order against the Town.
“We appreciate the Court’s time and diligence,” Espinosa said this week. “We are pleased with the ruling.”
Fenwick Island Mayor Vicki Carmean said, “As always, the Town of Fenwick Island believes in following the law.”
Carmean provided a prepared statement from the Town, which reads, in part: “Some of the information that has been disseminated publicly regarding the July 6 hearing in the matter … is misleading and requires a response,” adding that the litigation “is ongoing.”
The Town’s statement maintains that Griffin’s report is “not a final decision on the merits” of the lawsuit and that submissions by both parties will now be reviewed by a Chancellor of the Court, who will decide whether the temporary restraining order will be issued.
Before the Chancellor’s review of the case, the Town is entitled to take exception to Griffin’s report, “and it intends to do so,” the Town’s statement read.
“The [July 6] hearing … was on the sole issue of whether a TRO should be entered while the substantive legal matters raised by Mrs. Espinosa’s complaint are fully litigated,” the statement said.
“Any final decision on the merits of the action … will not occur until after discovery and legal briefing is completed,” the statement said, “and, as yet, a schedule for those events have not been determined.”