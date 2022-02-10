The Fenwick Island Town Council is considering a change to the town code that would prohibit “low-speed vehicles” on town streets.
“Low-speed vehicles” are defined in the ordinance, introduced at the Thursday, Feb. 3, council meeting, as “a four-wheeled vehicle, other than a truck, whose speed attainable in one mile is more than 20 mph, but no more than 25 mph” on a paved surface. The low-speed vehicles in question would weigh less than 2,500 pounds.
The proposal calls for violations of the ordinance to result in fines of $100 per day of violation, plus the Town’s expenses, including attorney’s fees. Violations would be civil penalties.
Construction vehicles and equipment, law-enforcement vehicles and “personal mobility vehicles” would be exempt from the ban. “Dune buggies” would not be included in the ban, according to Devlin, who said “those are tagged vehicles.” It also does not include electric bicycles. The ordinance targets vehicles that are more along the lines of a golf cart, but could also include open-air shuttle-type vehicles.
The Feb. 3 first reading followed a unanimous vote of Fenwick Island’s Charter & Ordinance Committee to recommend its approval.
Council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger, who chairs the Charter & Ordinance Committee, said the committee sought input from Town Manager Pat Schuchman and Police Chief John Devlin regarding the proposed ordinance.
Magdeburger said Devlin had “vehemently” said the low-speed vehicles — particularly the shuttles — “were a bad idea, and that although nothing had happed to date, that there is a lot of historical information out there from other jurisdictions that have permitted [low-speed vehicles] that has resulted in catastrophic loss of life and injury.” She said Devlin advised the committee that a no-low-speed-vehicle ordinance “would be in Fenwick’s best interest.”
Devlin also spoke at the Feb. 3 meeting and said his “greatest fear” would be that one of the low-speed vehicles, which he said could be carrying from two to 12 passengers, could be broadsided while crossing Coastal Highway.
Devlin quoted an article from 2010 which, he said, argued that low-speed vehicle “should not really be sharing the road with regular vehicles.” He said the vehicles are vulnerable in crashes because there are no airbags or other safety equipment on board. “I just think it’s a bad idea, especially on the highway,” Devlin said.
He also said such vehicles would be particularly dangerous on Bunting Avenue, which he said “is a roadway, but is also almost a boardwalk during the summertime. It’s hard enough to get a vehicle up and down there” with all the pedestrian traffic on the north-south oceanside road.
Devlin said the only previous shuttle-type vehicle in the town had been operated by Nantucket’s restaurant, but if other businesses were to operate them, it could create dangerous situations.
“It’s not a call I would like to respond to,” he said.
Schuchman agreed with the chief.
“Bunting Avenue is our sort-of boardwalk,” she said, “and it gets very crowded in the summer,” and pedestrians, in particular, often don’t pay attention to vehicles behind them. “To have the low-speed vehicles going up and down, I’ve been against that from day one,” she said.
“I appreciate Chief Devlin’s input,” Vice Mayor Jacqueline Napolitano said. “I agree with him. I am concerned about the safety aspects of these vehicles, and I concur with his evaluation completely.”
A public hearing for the proposed low-speed vehicle ordinance has been scheduled for March 4.
The council also introduced an ordinance that would prohibit businesses from using residential lots as extra parking for employees.
As the ordinance is proposed, existing uses that fall under that designation would be grandfathered, an idea that led Council Member Janice Bortner to vote no on the proposed first reading.
Scott Mumford, owner of Warren’s Station Restaurant, who uses such a residential lot for his business, said he feels the issue at the root of the problem is parking in general. “What someone can and cannot do with their property … doesn’t address the issue, which is parking,” Mumford said.
“I think this ordinance may need to be dissected,” he said, adding that he is “a little wary of moving forward” as it is proposed.
Magdeburger said Mumford is one of four business owners currently using a residential lot for extra parking for employees.
“The other side is we’ve got residents who don’t want to see a property purchased and turned into parking,” she said.