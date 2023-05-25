Fenwick Island’s future holds some weighty challenges, and the Town’s Planning Commission is working hard to give the town a blueprint for dealing with them.
The Planning Commission held an open house on Saturday, May 20, and despite the rainy day, dozens of property owners perused displays set up in the town meeting room and brought their concerns and questions.
The displays showed Fenwick Island’s vulnerabilities to such things as sea-level rise and associated coastal and bayside flooding issues, dune maintenance and maintaining the health of the Little Assawoman Bay, and plans for wind turbine “farms” off the coast of the resort town.
Placards placed around the meeting room laid out the town’s proposed goals for each topic, as well as the challenges facing the town. They also outlined “action plans” for each issue.
For tidal flooding caused by sea-level rise, for example, the proposed Comprehensive Plan notes that “frequency and volume of flood water has increased notably over the past two decades.” Action Plan items include the Town’s already-begun sustainability and resiliency plans, recognizing the severity of the effects of sea-level rise, using resources including its public works department and engineering consultant, state agencies and partnerships with other municipalities.
The PowerPoint presentation at the open house included elements of the proposed Comprehensive Plan update, as well as the results of a townwide survey completed by about 500 people in January and February, according to Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Brennan.
“We had really good participation,” Brennan said. Of the process of updating the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, Brennan said, “It’s been a really good project. People really worked well together, which is what you would hope for in a small town” such as Fenwick Island.
The survey asked respondents to rank what they believe are Fenwick Island’s most pressing issues. Graphs on display at the open house showed the topics of greatest interest include community character, bayside flooding, health of the bay, commercial and residential building height and public safety/police.
For Skip and Beth Fox, whose primary home is in Virginia and who own a second home in Fenwick Island, the prospect of a wind turbine farm off the coast is of some concern.
“I’d like to know more about it,” Beth Fox said. “They keep changing what they’re going to do all the time,” Skip Fox said.
Both Foxes said they want Fenwick Island to maintain its smalltown charm.
“I’d like to keep it the community that it is,” Skip Fox said.
“Quiet and family-friendly,” his wife added.
The entire proposed draft of the Comprehensive Plan will be presented to the town council and the community on Thursday, June 8, at 3 p.m. at town hall. The meeting will be available via Zoom; the link for the meeting is on the town website, at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov. The entire draft of the updated plan will be on the town website by June 5.