As state officials moved toward the reopening of businesses and relaxing restrictions on beaches, Fenwick Island officials discussed details of the how the town will proceed into the summer months at the Friday, May 22, Town Council meeting.
The meeting was conducted remotely by teleconference.
As of Tuesday, May 26, town employees will return to work in the town hall. Most had been working from home since mid-March.
“We’re getting all kinds of questions,” regarding the summer season, Town Manager Terry Tieman said.
She said the town has been working with other beach towns on a “Summer Safely” campaign to help beachgoers know what is required and/or recommended at the beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tieman said masks will not be required on the beach, but will be “heavily recommended.”
“A lot is going to depend on how we behave, so that we don’t end up regressing,” she said.
Mayor Eugene Langan reminded those who listened in on the meeting that the town has to follow state regulations. “We can’t do things on our own,” he said. “We’re subject to the state of Delaware and the emergency proclamations” of Gov. John Carney, he said.
Langan, who also leads the Association of Coastal Towns, said “we do a lot of pushing back,” when town officials feel the state is not acting in the best interest of the towns. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” Tieman said.
She added that the captains of the town’s beach patrol have already “worked long and hard” to ensure that lifeguards will have adequate protection against the COVID-19 virus as they patrol the beach this summer.
The town has canceled all public events for the summer. It has also decided not to provide its service of providing transportation onto the beach for those who might not be able to walk across the dunes, due to concerns about being able to do so while maintaining recommended distances from others.
“We’ve still got to practice social distancing,” Langan said. “We can’t blow this now. We’ve got to get through it, he said. ”This is the new normal.”
The council also voted to forward the continuation of a moratorium on new hotels to the Charter and Ordinance Committee for review. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m.
The move to send the issue to the Charter and Ordinance Committee for review was suggested by Council Member Vicki Carmean, and was approved unanimously by the council.
Vice Mayor Richard Mais said the Ad Hoc Commercial District Planning, which he chairs, had begun to address the moratorium earlier in the year. “We were just ready to come to council with our thoughts,” Mais said, “and now the virus started,” and the committee didn’t feel it was prudent to address the issue “virtually” rather than with an in-person meeting.
Carmean said she felt the issue should be revisited in light of complaints over the past year during the construction of the new hotel on the site of the former Sands Motel.
That hotel, and a proposed pool bar, was the main topic of discussion by citizens who had asked to speak during the meeting.
Patricia Westwater, who said her family has owned property in Fenwick Island for 40 years, called the hotel, and the proposed pool bar, “a slippery slope towards becoming an annex of Ocean City.”
Hotel owner Spiro Buas said he feels there have been “quite a bit of misconceptions” regarding the pool bar.
“There is not a chance whatsoever that what everybody is fearing will be allowed,” Buas said. “I wish everybody would just take a breath and relax.”