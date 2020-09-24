A group of homeowners have filed a lawsuit against the Town of Fenwick Island regarding the council’s approval of a pool bar at the new hotel on the site of the old Sands Motel.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 20 in Sussex County Superior Court, alleges that the Town did not follow its own ordinance in approving the pool bar earlier this year.
It is unclear at this time whether the Town has been served with the lawsuit. Town Manager Terry Tieman told the Coastal Point mid-week that Scott Wilcox of the Moore & Rutt law firm in Georgetown is handling inquiries regarding the lawsuit; Wilcox was not available to answer questions by Coastal Point press time on Wednesday.
A total of 17 property owners, several of whom are couples, are named as plaintiffs in the suit, most of them with property either on Bunting Avenue or Essex Street, adjacent to the hotel. Mayor Eugene Langan is named as the respondent in the legal action; no other town officials are named.
The plaintiffs have retained William Rhodunda Jr. of the Wilmington law firm Rhodunda, Williams & Kondraschow for the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that “a large, outdoor deck bar and entertainment area” are planned for the top floor of the hotel, and that such an amenity is in violation of town code.
Also alleged is that the “outsize and out-of-character” hotel — now known as Fenwick Shores, a part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection — “has been the beneficiary of numerous variances,” including a height variance and a code change in order to permit the hotel to have 65 units “when the town code only permitted 39 units,” according to the legal action.
Much of the 81-page petition involves exhibits taken from the town code, including the part of the code prohibiting any free-standing bar in Fenwick Island. The code defines a bar as “a commercial establishment, not part of a restaurant, whose primary activity is the sale of alcoholic beverages to be consumed on the premises.”
The town code does allow “stand-up” bar service in restaurants, to be patronized by customers waiting to be seated at a table. The code also specifies that “no bar area, as defined, shall be allowed in any outside service area.” Outside seating is defined as a “porch, patio, deck or area of land or building which is not enclosed on all sides with permanent structure walls and roofing and which has a floor level no higher than three feet above ground level.”
The aging Sands Motel was torn down in 2018 by developer Spiro Buas, who had bought the property in 2015. Buas addressed the council in May, during a teleconferenced town council meeting, saying that the bar area would be very small — perhaps six seats — and open only to hotel guests.
Buas also said in May that there is “quite a bit of misconception” regarding the intentions for the hotel. He told the council that when he bought the property, there were several year-round residents living there, “and it was a crack house. There was actually an undercover drug dealer living in there,” he said.
He said he worked hard to find “a brand to rebuild the hotel that would fit” Fenwick’s family resort atmosphere.
“There is not a chance ever that what everybody is fearing will be allowed. I wish everybody would just take a breath and relax,” Buas said.
Former Fenwick Island mayor Peter Frederick — one of the homeowners bringing the lawsuit — said, “I can see the pool bar from my back deck.”
He said one of his major objections to the pool bar was a lack of communication with homeowners by the Town.
“The Town did nothing to let the citizens know what was going on,” Frederick said.
The residents, he said, only became aware of the pool bar plans when the hotel applied for a liquor license and the application included the plans to serve liquor on the deck.
“I’ll be very surprised if they do get a liquor license,” Frederick said. “If this goes through and they are allowed to have a stand-alone pool/bar combo, why doesn’t the hotel right next-door to them come in and say, ‘We’re going to convert two rooms into a bar’?”
Frederick said the lawsuit is “not a personality thing,” and that he has worked with all of the current council members in some capacity.
“It’s strictly — if you have an ordinance that says you can’t have a bar, you can’t have a bar.”