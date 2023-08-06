In a Fenwick Island municipal election marked by hard-fought campaigns between incumbents and challengers, the incumbent Town Council members whose seats were up for grabs ruled at the ballot box on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Top vote-getters in the Town Council election were Kurt Zanelotti, 372; Janice Bortner, 365; Natalie Magdeburger, 362; and Jacqueline Napolitano, 358.
Zanelotti is a newcomer to the council; this will be the second two-year term for the other three winners.
The other candidates’ totals were Gary Burch, 316; Bernie Merritt, 315; Kristina Clark, 312; and James C. Simpson III, 296.
Turnout was high for the townwide election, at 77 percent, with 719 of the town’s 933 registered voters casting ballots in Saturday’s election. The total included 311 absentee ballots.
When the results were posted on the door of the town hall just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, the four winners and a small group of their supporters whooped and shouted and began hugging each other.
“We’re very happy,” said Magdeburger, the town’s current mayor. “Fenwick came out again and voted to protect our wonderful little place.”
Zanelotti said “I’m very excited to continue the hard work these guys put in over the last two years. The main thing we’re looking forward to is getting this community back together as the cohesive little small town that we all love.”
“We’re all very, very happy,” Napolitano said. “Thank God our constituents came out. We’re happy to have won, grateful to the challengers for coming out. I think that we all need to work together and I look forward to doing that.”
Clark reached her hand out toward several of the winning candidates to congratulate them, as Magdeburger told her she would find a way for her to be involved in the town.
“I want to thank the community for supporting us,” Bortner said, “and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. I hope everyone will come together and keep up the good work that we’ve done in the last two years.”
The Fenwick Island Board of Elections will certify the election results at a meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Town Hall, 800 Coastal Hwy. The meeting can be attended via Zoom by following the link on the town website, www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.
The council will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to reorganize. At that time, newly elected members will be sworn in and the council will elect officers, including mayor/council president, secretary and treasurer. That meeting can also be viewed on Zoom through the link posted on the town website.