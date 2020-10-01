A Fenwick Island Town Council meeting on Friday, Sept. 25, became heated when Mayor Gene Langan addressed what he said he felt were inappropriate emails sent by Council Member Vicki Carmean.
“You all know me, and you’ve known me for many years,” Langan said. “I don’t get cranked up too much, and I’m cranked up.”
Langan said he was “sick and tired” of the “memos” Carmean had been sending to property owners. After the meeting, Carmean told the Coastal Point she didn’t know exactly what Langan was referring to, but said she had sent an email regarding last-minute changes in the town council’s meeting agenda.
A group of 17 property owners has filed a lawsuit against the Town regarding the pool bar at the new Fenwick Shores hotel, seeking to have the decision to approve the hotel plan overturned. The lawsuit cites several ordinances the homeowners said they believe were not followed in the course of the Town’s approvals for the hotel, including one that prohibits outdoor bars in the town that are not connected to a restaurant.
Through the legal action, the homeowners said they want the state court to compel the Town “to enforce the Code to not permit the [Fenwick Shores hotel] to have a bar, to have a bar not connected to a restaurant, to have a bar area in any outside service area, to have an outside service area more than three feet above ground level, to have music or entertainment on an outdoor deck on the top floor of the hotel, and to have a large outdoor deck bar and entertainment area on the top floor of the hotel.”
Although Carmean is not a party to the lawsuit, she has said she shares the concerns of those who are.
Responding to Langan’s comments at the Sept. 25 meeting, Carmean asked, “Are you suppressing my freedom of speech?
“You are not going to stop me from reaching out and working with people in the community,” she said. “My freedom of speech will not be stopped,” she added.
Langan responded by telling Carmean, “You can’t work against the Town like you do.”
Town Council Member Bernie Merritt then said, “There is something wrong with disseminating false and misleading information.”
At that point in the meeting, Langan called an executive session and the audio feed to the teleconferenced meeting was shut off to anyone other than council members and town officials. The council returned to public session 13 minutes later. Meanwhile, several property owners discussed the meeting amongst themselves over the teleconference line as they waited for the audio feed to resume.
Town Manager Terry Tieman acknowledged that the reason for the executive session should have been announced before it began, and that the reason was “personnel.”
The Town’s standing agenda verbiage for executive sessions at the end of a council agenda reads: “For preliminary discussion on site acquisitions for any publicly funded capital improvements; strategy sessions, including those involving legal advice or opinion for an attorney-at-law, with respect to collective bargaining or pending or potential litigation; discussion of the content of documents, excluded from the definition of “public record”; and personnel matters in which the names, competency and abilities of individual employees are discussed. Pursuant to 29 Del.C. § 10004(B)(2), (4), (6), & (9).”
For the past several months, public participation has been reduced from 3 minutes to 2 minutes per person. In addition, anyone wishing to speak during the meetings, which have been accessible by teleconference since the town hall has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been required to register their name by noon on the day of the meeting. (Meetings are held at 3:30 p.m.)
Before the Sept. 25 meeting, the agenda was modified to note that public participation was capped at 15 participants and 30 minutes, and that anyone who signed up after those 15 spots were filled would be put on a “wait list.”
When several of those who had signed up did not seem to be on the call when their turn came, the council opened the “floor” to others who wanted to speak via phone. The public participation segment lasted nearly an hour.
Many of the comments were related to the pool bar and the changes in the public participation.
“From now on, the council might want to think about looking at the ordinances a little more clearly, listening to the homeowners wishes,” homeowner Patti Breger said.
“We are all in favor of making the town a family-oriented town,” Breger said. “Bars do not belong here. Open-air music does not belong here.”
Another homeowner, Pat Madden, agreed, saying the outdoor bar is “not a healthy thing for the community.”
Kathy Westwater said the pool bar “goes against the ordinances as they’re commonly understood,” and that it “doesn’t seem to meet the spirit or the intention of the ordinances.”
The pool bar at Fenwick Shores consists of a bar, which can accommodate eight stools, as well as a 15-by-25-foot seating area for 23 people at tables and a smaller area where upholstered deck chairs will be located around a fire pit, according to hotel owner Spiro Buas.
The bar will offer “lite fare” food in the evenings, as will a small bar on the first floor of the hotel, Buas said during a tour of the hotel earlier this week for the Coastal Point.
Buas said he has received all necessary approvals and plans to open the hotel on Oct. 15. A hearing before the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to allow alcohol service at the hotel is scheduled for Oct. 20. Buas said he does not need the commission’s approval to open the hotel, only for the alcohol service.
“We’ve been waiting for the hearing since March,” when many government agencies halted hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buas said.
The approval by Fenwick Island’s Building Committee of an application by Our Harvest restaurant to add more outdoor seating on a deck has also raised objections from residents in recent weeks.
Town Building Official Patricia Schuchman made a PowerPoint presentation to the council, who were together in the council chambers during the meeting. The presentation’s audio portion consisted of Schuchman recounting the major facts of the presentation, which included the fact that the project includes the combining of two lots into one, and that the use of the property has been the same since 1983.
Schuchman noted that a consultant found the project to be in compliance with the town code, that alcohol service will not be allowed on the deck, and that outside music will only be allowed if previously approved by the town council.
Building Committee Chairman Bill Weistling characterized accusations that the approval process for the deck was secret as “inaccurate,” and said the reason why the committee’s meetings are short is because “we’ve already met individually with Pat [Schuchman].
“All this conversation is over a 24-seat area for one restaurant,” Weistling said.
He added that several restaurants in town have utilized outdoor seating during the pandemic as a way to accommodate customers who are not comfortable dining indoors, and that Police Chief John Devlin had said he has received no complaints regarding those outdoor dining areas.