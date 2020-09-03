Residents of Fenwick Island, during a recent teleconferenced town council meeting, expressed dissatisfaction with a move by the Town’s Building Committee to approve a request from a restaurant for outdoor seating.
The Building Committee, at its Aug. 14 meeting — also held by teleconference due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic — had voted unanimously to approve a request from the Our Harvest restaurant at 1106 Coastal Highway for a 540-square-foot outdoor seating area.
The request by Our Harvest owner Joe Balsamo included a deck with a pergola and a 48-foot-by-6-foot walkway along the adjacent canal, according to draft minutes from the Building Committee meeting. The proposed seating area would not be located in the restaurant’s parking area and would not take up any parking spaces, according to the minutes.
Town Building Official Patricia Schuchman told committee members Reid Tingle, Bill Weistling and Jesse Sheppard that Balsamo had received preliminary clearance for the project from Sussex County and was waiting on final approvals before proceeding.
Schuchman also said that, due to COVID-19 recovery, if the Building Committee approved the deck plans, construction could begin, following guidelines set for outdoor seating while Stage 2 of the state’s COVID-19 recovery remains in effect. She told the committee that Our Harvest would be allowed to serve alcohol on the deck prior to Alcoholic Beverage Commission approval, also due to the state guidelines for Stage 2.
Schuchman said the structure, which will not have a roof, meets the Town’s definitions for a deck and fits within the size limit of 700 square feet.
During the town council meeting two weeks later, several people said they felt the public had not had a chance to weigh in on the project before it was approved.
“Our town leaders have once again made a decision that affects our neighbor,” without giving the residents time to comment, said homeowner Nadia Butler. “I wonder when are the concerns of the homeowners going to be addressed?” she asked.
“It seems to me our town leaders have a really strong vision of what’s good for the town,” Butler said, adding that she feels that vision “supersedes the opinions of residents.”
Another homeowner, Gail Warburton, said that, although she did not “attend” the teleconferenced meeting, she had concerns about whether the deck would be constructed in the same location as a former structure “that had to be repaired because it was caving into the lagoon.”
Warburton also questioned the wisdom of approving the project before the state liquor board has granted its approval.
In other business, the council:
• Voted to extend its current COVID-19 policy until Dec. 31;
• Voted to extend the Town’s contract with Waste Industries;
• Voted to replace an air conditioning unit in the town hall lifeguard room; and
• Voted to commend Environmental Committee Chair Mary Ellen Langan for her recent published commentary and research on sea-level rise.
The next Fenwick Island Town Council meeting will be Friday, Sept. 25, at 3:30 p.m.