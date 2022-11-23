Fenwick Island’s long-awaited channel-dredging project is inching closer to reality, with timing of the next “window” during which the project can be completed less than a year away.
The major issue currently facing the Town’s Dredge Committee is where to place the material that will be dredged from two channels that lead into the Little Assawoman Bay and have become silted-over and hazardous for boats coming in and out of Fenwick Island’s canals.
In recent years, the committee has been working through several scenarios for that aspect of the project. One of them, which would have had the material placed on land slated for development by Carl M. Freeman Companies, was shelved when the Freeman project moved ahead faster than the dredge project.
“The two timelines didn’t match up,” Dredge Committee Chair William Rymer said.
Two other possibilities are now under consideration.
One is depositing the soil in the area that was once Seal Island — a small island in the bay that has all but disappeared in the last several decades. The island was once a popular fishing spot, according to some locals who recall spending time there in the 1970s, including Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger. It was used by the Fenwick Island Yacht Club, Rymer said
The “island” — now little more than a sandbar — is owned by Delaware State Parks, which purchased it in the early 2000s, according to Rymer. It more or less disappeared around 2008 or 2009, Rymer said.
The other potential site is at the Seatowne community, just outside town limits. The committee has been in talks with homeowners there, who have expressed interest in having the material to shore up approximately 19 acres of wetlands.
In the past few months, town officials have met with DNREC representatives to discuss the project. At the Nov. 17 meeting of the committee, Rymer outlined the current status of each of the options.
Regarding Seal Island, Rymer said, the Town is awaiting a “landowner support letter” from DNREC, which is, in fact, the “landowner” in this scenario. The committee has called on Tony Pratt, who is retired from DNREC and is currently the president of the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association (ASBPA), to work with DNREC to help move the project along.
“At the federal level,” Pratt said, “we talk and we talk and we talk about wanting to do the right thing. I’m laying it on thick,” in discussions with DNREC, he said, pushing the idea that reconstituting Seal Island would be the “right thing” for a variety of reasons.
DNREC is currently looking toward a renewed Seal Island becoming a bird sanctuary. Pratt said he has been invited to a meeting with DNREC officials regarding the dredging project, which is “exclusively about Seal Island.”
Committee Member George Murphy told Pratt, “I would ask that you go and fight hard for Seal Island.”
Pratt, however, urged the committee to not put all its eggs in one basket.
“My advice,” he said, “is to maintain all options,” including both Seatowne and Freeman, which could still possibly use the materials on another project.
Steve Bagnull of Anchor QEA LLC, which has worked with the Town on archeological studies that had been required for the dredging project to move forward, as well as other aspects of the project, told the committee, “It seems like Freeman” and its engineering firm, George, Miles & Buhr, “are interested in receiving the material. It’s a good scenario for a dredging project to have a property owner right next door who wants the material,” Bagnull said.
Bagnull said he feels the project should be able to move forward for the next dredging window.
“It would be stunning if we couldn’t make this happen in October 2024, he said. The usual “window for such projects is October through March.”
Rymer, though, expressed concern that the project could be delayed beyond that timeframe, but said if that happens, it could run into to the timetable for dredging of the town’s canals and lagoons.
“By no means are we running out of options or opportunities,” Rymer said. The project has received $700,000 in state funding to date, for which Rymer thanked both state Sen. Gerald Hocker and state Rep. Ronald Gray.
The quest for more funding sources is ongoing, he said, adding that Fenwick Island is currently “still in the running” for a NOAA grant, if the Seal Island option were to eventually win out.